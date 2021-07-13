Coronavirus vaccinations not for everyone
On June 28, Sen. Ron Johnson held a press conference with several people who had become quite sick after the second “jab.” One was a nurse, one a teacher, and several others who were unable to go back to work after five months. It was very sad.
We don’t hear any of this on mainstream media. In fact, one of the network news people was upset with Johnson for spreading “disinformation.” Sorry, but these people are real, and so is the problem.
Not everyone should take the shots. I once had a doctor who never prescribed a drug unless it had been out on the market for at least two years.
I have my own story. My 63-year-old stepdaughter, a retired cop in Illinois, delivered flowers for a florist friend on Mother’s Day weekend. She sent me a lovely bouquet. I called her on Monday, and we chatted. She had gotten a second shot recently, so she asked if I’d had mine. I said, “Not yet.”
On Wednesday, her sister called to say she was at the hospital waiting to hear what happened to her sister, Carol. Since I had just talked to her, I was shocked. It was determined that Carol had a brain bleed. That really troubled me — I had just heard a neurologist speak about an alarming increase in brain bleeds.
So, two months later, Carol has opened her eyes and recognizes people but is still in the hospital. I have no idea what the future holds for her. Luckily, her daughter lives nearby and is remarkable, making sure everything possible is being done.
So, do your homework. We aren’t lab rats. Check with VAERS — the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. People are supposed to report things; not everyone does.
Esther Niedzwiecki
Owen
Bridge failure deserving of an investigation
The High Bridge needs $3 million for repairs? After a mere seven years in use?
It is described as a “critical need.” Someone dropped the ball on the project seven years ago. It should not be an “unforeseen” repair. The bridge didn’t “go bad” in seven years.
Was the bridge inspected before the initial project was started? If not, why not? If it was inspected for the first project and deemed good, then the inspector should be held accountable for the repair.
In the real world someone might be fired over this “oversight.” In the real world the inspector would be held accountable. The article did not state who is responsible for this massive, $3 million oversight. Sure, let’s just borrow another $3 million (sarcasm).
I use the High Bridge and I want it repaired. The City Council owes the taxpayers an explanation and should hold someone or some inspector business accountable. Don’t roll over and play dead while holding your hands out for another $3 million of taxpayer money.
Carol Flanigan
Eau Claire