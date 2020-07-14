Column rekindles troubling memories
To Nickolas Butler, who wrote in “This time and the time we have left” (June 13 Leader-Telegram) that his father told him that he had won the cosmic lottery because he was born white and middle class in the richest country in the world.
You could add to your “win” that you were born male and that your father was apparently wise and loving. As I read what you wrote, three things my father said to me over 50 years ago came back, each one standing in line, waiting to taunt me.
First one: I was in my early teens, standing in my bedroom doorway one evening watching my father who had climbed the stairs to deliver some Christmas cash to my brother and sister. He was drunk. When he noticed me, he said, “What the hell are you looking at? You don’t do a (expletive) thing around here!” By that, he meant that the chores I did around the house like cleaning, cooking and washing dishes were not worthy of pay like the farm chores my siblings were doing.
Second one: I was 17 years old, thinking of going to college. I remember him standing in front of me (he rarely talked to me one-on-one). He said, “Why do you want to go to college? You will only end up being a wife and mother anyway.”
Third one: I was a young adult visiting my parents. Dad was sitting by the window with a cup of coffee in hand and his handy can on the floor he would occasionally pick up to spit his chewed tobacco into. He started talking about the (expletive) Jews and (N-words). I was appalled. I do not remember what I said, but what I said angered him to the point that he stood up, yelling and moving toward me. My mother stepped in between us and then he threw a supposedly unbreakable cup at me, narrowly missing my head and shattering it on the wall.
Carole Kadinger
Menomonie