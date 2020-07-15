It’s a time for change on several fronts
This letter is addressed to all those people who denied or belittled alarms about climate change: “Not here” they said, “who cares about deserts in Africa,” “besides we’ll solve it when it comes,” “damned if I want to pay another tax on gas” and so on.
Well, climate change is here, right outside your window. Take a deep breath if you live in Chicago or any of the 10 counties in Wisconsin living along Lake Michigan, you are inhaling “chronically dirty air as a consequence of climate change,” according to a July 13 article in the Leader-Telegram. “More days are (coming) where air quality can be an issue ... expected to worsen in the future.”
Given our current experience with the COVID-19 pandemic and this administration’s inadequate response, we cannot look to the Environmental Protection Agency to protect us — they have helped to worsen the current air pollution problems.
Just as we’re waking up to the need for all of us to pull together to reduce the spread of coronavirus, we all have to pull together to reduce carbon emissions. There is a building consensus that a carbon tax will reverse the trending dirty air. Just like the adoption of mask wearing in public, so we need the political will and the majority of our population to support a carbon tax. If we get both mask and carbon tax, our air will be much healthier.
Peter Whitis
Altoona