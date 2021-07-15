Questions, questions, questions abound
Why are there no fast-food restaurants in Altoona’s River Prairie?
With all the fish fry fans around here, why are there no Captain D’s or Long John Silver restaurants anywhere in west-central Wisconsin?
How much does The Lismore pay the city of Eau Claire to advertise their private business on the wall of our publicly-owned parking structure?
Has there ever been a politically-charged local or state issue where the Eau Claire City Council or County Board hasn’t rushed through one of their dopey feel-good “resolutions” parroting the Democratic Party’s stance?
Have you read that piece of shameless groveling by the ECASD they call their “School Board Equity Statement?”
Anyone still looking for former ECASD president Joe Luginbill?
If we’re going to reduce fines to only $1 for violating marijuana laws, why not just offer the potheads taxpayer money to help them with their weed and paraphernalia costs?
Will we ever learn the real construction costs of the Pablo Center?
Will we ever learn the outcome of the UWEC investigation into the alleged racist postings on a female student’s dorm room door? An unsophisticated sham?
When will Eau Claire be officially designated “Probation City, USA?”
Do you remember when it didn’t take seven to 12 days for a greeting card to be delivered three miles across town? Was the Pony Express more efficient?
Will we ever learn the outcome of a state or federal election on election night again?
Will there ever be a single day when we don’t receive multiple scam and telemarketing calls?
Why did the Associated Press stop doing presidential “fact-checking” pieces after the new guy got in?
With fake “moderates” like Joe Manchin and Ron Kind, shouldn’t we simply ignore what they say and always watch how they vote?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Misuse of messages in Bible a concern
In my opinion the Bible, in the wrong hands (or minds), is as dangerous as an AK-47. It can be used to spew hatred and intolerance and (worst of all) “divine” judgement against those its wielders deem enemies of God, appropriating isolated passages to align with their own bigoted attitude.
Since the advent of the scientific method and critical textual analysis, the Bible has received countless scholarly studies, which have endeavored to set it in the times and cultures in which it was written.
Bible-thumping evangelists have railed against this desacralization of “God’s Word,” decrying the effrontery of academic sophists, who dare to question a “jot or a tittle” of what the revivalists claim is plainly (and divinely) written for even the simplest of minds to comprehend, regardless of epoch.
I’m a Bible reader myself, but cognizant of its human authorship and cultural influences. I do believe it is inspired but no more so than are many other literary works which probe the human condition and advocate for what is fair and just.
The Bible itself is not a threat but rather those who wield it for their own fanatical ends. I have reason to worry that revivalist extremists, who claim divine authority from the text, are spearheading a fundamentalist-law-centered movement in America, whose end is to impose their brand of God’s will on the nation.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Local doctor is ‘dedicated,’ ‘passionate’
I have been a Mayo Clinic patient since the mid-1960s and have received excellent care. For the past 30 years, my primary care physician has been Dr. Steven Weiss, internal medicine.
I am troubled that he was fired and escorted out of his 32-year workplace by security. This is crazy and over the top for someone who was beloved by his patients. This is no way to treat a dedicated, competent, compassionate and passionate employee.
Weiss has been the best diagnostician I and many have ever had. The action did not match his exemplary role as an internist. It is obvious that the book for which he was fired is his opinion — it’s a journal.
Many persons have shared with me, as a pastor, their thankfulness for his care. Personally, my late husband Jim Christoffersen, a hemophiliac, died of AIDS from a Factor VIII infusion contaminated with HIV. Often, I accompanied my husband to Rochester, Minnesota, for care as local physicians refused to care for him. I searched for someone who would see my husband locally until Weiss saw no problem. Jim died in the early 1990s, but Weiss helped him.
After my husband died, I suffered a depression. Weiss intervened. I and others owe our very lives to his care.
Weiss further obtained medical records from Mendota Health Institute so my brother Jim and I could understand our health history. Grateful, my brother credited Weiss in a book he wrote about growing up with a mentally ill father.
Over 32 years, Weiss has brought his expertise and care to reflect favorably upon Mayo. He has been a strong advocate for his patients and those who could not afford care through his leadership with the free clinic here.
What was Mayo Clinic-Eau Claire thinking?
Sandee Kosmo
Eau Claire
Efforts are on the wrong side of history
It is really sad that all those statues that have history behind them are being removed.
What is this world coming to? I don’t have a prejudiced bone in my body. I don’t care if you’re green, blue, orange or whatever; this would still be wrong.
So what a lot of us learned in school was a lie. I realize times change, but not history.
Why can’t we all get along? Think about it; it’s not hard to do.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire