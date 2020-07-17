Handicapped parking do’s
and don’ts
I use handicap parking spots when traveling with my daughter and can attest to the inconsiderate use of them. The following are some common courtesies:
1. Don’t take the van accessible spot if you do not have an adaptable vehicle. People need extra room to deploy ramps and/or unload a wheelchair.
2. Don’t park in the diagonal lines. These designate the space needed for (un)loading a wheelchair. Some motorcyclists think they mark their “special” parking area. They don’t. And I sure hope my ramp doesn’t scratch or tip your bike.
3. Keep it in the lines. If you block the area needed for loading, we may have to wait until you return to get in the vehicle or have to load in traffic.
4. Don’t park too close to my van — I need eight feet — that’s what the sign in my window requests.
5. Look around. Sometimes parking in the far reaches of the lot is our only option. Even there people park right next to me. They don’t read the sticker on my car. You had to read to get your license, right?
6. Don’t leave a shopping cart in the accessible space or diagonal lines.
7. Don’t park “for just a minute” to run in or pick someone up. Someone may really need that spot.
8. Don’t abuse the sticker. Common abuses include parking in the handicap spot and then having your able-bodied passenger go into the store or business.
Violating one of these “rules” may result in a handmade parking ticket or a copy of this letter on your dash. Police have better things to do, but they advised me to photograph your license plate and post it on their Facebook site. Hopefully you can expect a ticket in the mail.
Dennis Vanden Bloomen
Eau Claire