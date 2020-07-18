When black lives do not seem to matter
On Father’s Day weekend over 100 people were shot in the city of Chicago. Of those, 14 died, one of whom was Mekhi James, a 3-year-old Black boy.
Unlike the Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May, this little Black boy was totally innocent. He did not have an extensive criminal background, had not served time in prison for armed robbery and at the time of his death did not have meth and fentanyl in his system and was not attempting to purchase cigarettes using counterfeit money. Why then is the liberal mainstream media not promoting sympathy for this innocent Black boy as it did for that not-so-innocent Black man? Why is James not also being elevated to sainthood?
Over the Fourth of July weekend the shootings and killings were repeated in Chicago and occurred in other large cities also, and again, innocent children were among those killed. Because this is mostly Blacks killing other Blacks and is difficult to blame on “systemic racism,” mainstream news outlets (Fox News excepted) under-report it. However, when an occasional white police officer kills a Black man being arrested for a crime the pundits at CNN and MSNBC, etc., remind us of the incident over and over for days on end. This unbalanced, propaganda-style reporting is inciting riots and attacks upon police officers.
Within days of the Minneapolis riots, Black Lives Matter activists in Eau Claire organized a George Floyd vigil, one attracting several hundred people. They have not given similar honor to innocent Black children murdered since then. Black lives, it’s seems, only matter when the loss fits their “racist” narrative.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
EC Leader-Telegram changes supported
I am sure I’m not alone when I say, “I’ve read the paper my whole life.”
My parents read “the paper” every day so, of course, when I had my own home we subscribed to the paper too. I will miss the Saturday and of course the Sunday issues of the Leader-Telegram, but understand the reasons for the decision to only publish five days a week.
Thank you for staying with the community during these strange times. I look forward to again getting the weekend editions but for now I’ll still look forward to reading the paper five days a week.
Carmen Ouimet
Eau Claire
Farming woes may have been inevitable
I feel like I am beating a dead horse in that farmers do not deserve our support. Long dead are the years of large family farms and supporting rural communities reminiscenced by politicians; we are now stuck with increasing huge industrial farms run increasingly by out-of-towners, causing increased damage on the landscape due to their unsustainable concentration. I still support farmers by drinking milk during pasta dinners, but get the government out of my Mackinac Island Fudge cone pricing.
Throughout the Barack Obama years, market forces were killing off family farms as they should. In a marketplace flooded with milk as demand plummeted, those with no younger options to pass on their farms were forced to sell as the necessity to expand to compete was not worth it. The death of family farms, while unfortunate, was inevitable.
The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute projects that 36% of agricultural income last year came from federal support. I wish I was as oblivious as the president as that should have been in capital letters with a bunch of exclamations to display my utter outrage. Cheddar block prices and Class 3 milk prices are at record highs not from market demands, but government interjection. It is darn sad that the only place to enjoy a reasonably priced mild cheddar is the food bank.
With this sort of socialist takeover of our agricultural industry, I would at least expect some sort of five-year plan yet we have President Donald Trump, a president who finds it acceptable to have pert near trillion-dollar deficits. Monthly. My goodness are we idiots for voting for that socialist.
Scott Caliebe
Eau Claire
COVID-19 issue ‘enough to deal with now’
This hate has gone too far. We don’t need any more violence, destruction, murder, arson and destroying of history.
History is history; protesting it is not going to make it go away. These presidents — good or bad — are history and always will be.
I do believe in law enforcement. The bad ones are getting weeded out. We need law enforcement. The good ones will still be there.
The virus is enough to deal with now. We don’t need riots and destruction. Please, everyone, go home and hug your families and hope none of them get the virus. Follow the safety rules and stay safe.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
There’s still an opportunity to save birds
The Trump administration is fast-tracking efforts to strip away critical protections for birds under the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The proposed changes would give industries a free pass to kill birds when it’s “incidental” to their “otherwise lawful” activity.
MBTA has ensured that industry takes steps like covering oil waste pits to prevent migrating birds from landing in them, implementing best practices for power lines and other structures to avoid bird collisions, and finding mitigating or alternative measures for major activity in sensitive nesting habitat.
More than one million birds were killed by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Fines of $100 million were imposed under MBTA to restore bird habitat.
We need to keep MBTA as it was prior to 2017 — protecting birds from massive “incidental” take and maintaining liability for devastation of bird habitat. At a time when we’ve lost three billion North American birds since 1970 and climate change threatens extinction for up to two-thirds of bird species, it’s the least we can do.
The MBTA Environmental Impact Statement provides two choices — Alternative A: “Exclude incidental take” (free pass when industrial activity kills birds “incidentally”) or Alternative B: “Define the scope of the MBTA to include incidental take.” Here the devil will be in the details of the regulations made.
Bills such as H.R. 5552 could mitigate potential harm to birds inherent in redefining MBTA, but that option would be up to our legislators and president. Not likely in the current political situation.
The main message is — establish regulations that protect birds. They are precious and irreplaceable.
The window for public comment is open until Monday. Visit tinyurl.com/y8pwakzv.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield