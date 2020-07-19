Too dangerous not to wear a face mask

I am a very concerned woman and am wondering why the heck it isn’t mandatory for every person to wear a mask to enter any public place.

At the time of this writing, only Menards demanded a mask. People are just killing each other; they laugh at you and just don’t care.

What is wrong with Congress and the president?

Ione Morales

Eau Claire

Better late than never on key precaution?

I have read with interest the reports of Walmart and other stores (now) requiring mask to be worn by their customers.

The only question that I have for them is, “What in heaven’s name took you so long?”

This requirement should have been put in effect months ago.

Richard Duplessie

Eau Claire