McGrath best choice
New to the area, I have been paying close attention to the four candidates seeking to fill Ron Kind’s position. After a forum in Eau Claire, I narrowed it down to two: Brad Pfaff or Deb McGrath. After reading the news on July 14, I have chosen to support McGrath. Why?
It is no secret that Pfaff is Kind’s handpicked successor — he was publicly endorsed by Kind at the same event where Kind gave public notice of his resignation. In fact, Kind went so far as to fundraise for Pfaff at this event. This causes me grave concern when it comes to how Pfaff will vote. Why?
Because July 13, the House passed the Active Shooter Alert Act. Every Democrat in the House voted “yes” on this bill except one: Kind. His weak reasoning was along the lines that the act could lead to “more chaos.” Clearly, Kind has no faith that the gun owners in the 3rd Congressional District would demonstrate responsibility with their firearms.
Pfaff has not, to date, stated that he would vote yes on bills like this one. McGrath has. She believes it a step in ensuring greater safety and security for our children and communities. McGrath, a former Army officer and career CIA officer, is confident her constituents will make sound and safe decisions.
McGrath is the congresswoman we need during these times of increased gun violence.
Mary Simon
Menomonie
An alternative
“Our View” this morning was written advocating not for either referendum (city or ECASD), but for getting moving so neither misses the opportunity for a referendum, which involves good communication with voters. These entities need to explain why a referendum is better than other proposals.
A few months ago I watched as the school board adopted a health plan for district employees which would cost $35 million annually. The board president declared the options they had were terrible, but that they had to choose among bad options that increased premiums and left at least some retirees feeling somewhat betrayed.
There are numerous examples right around the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin where employers have adopted health plans that have saved 20% or more in health spending annually. This approach is tried and true and actually provides health care, in-person with providers, same-day or next-day appointments in primary care, with no out of pocket cost for office visits, lab or office procedures. And retirees are eligible for this plan. Many employers have flattened their cost curves, eliminating or shrinking the amount their premiums go up year over year.
The school district’s rumored referendum would provide for an extra $7 million per year in revenue. Twenty percent of $35 million equals $7 million. And those reductions would compound over time.
A well-designed, self-funded health plan, with proper incentives in place, could provide high-value care, not merely high-deductible insurance, and potentially save the district the amount it is considering raising through a tax increase. This would require some out-of-the- box thinking.
I would like to have the school board explain why a referendum is better than such a proposal, before asking me and the rest of us to pay more taxes.
Dr. David J. Usher
Eau Claire
Defending EC
With regard to the recent letter-writer who is moving from Eau Claire, this is my goodbye letter to wish you all the best with your move. The excellent school system, health care, arts and entertainment, parks and recreation, and clean water will continue to thrive without you.
As the saying goes, “Don’t let the door hit you in the ... .” Well, you know the rest.
Pat Bell
Altoona