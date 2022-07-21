Travelers could be better served
I’m trying to comprehend the numbers behind the Sun Country Airlines subsidy with its new two-year agreement to provide “essential” air service to the Eau Claire airport.
The Essential Airline Service (EAS) agreement stipulates an annual subsidy of $6,460,988. About two-thirds of that subsidy is to support 190 apparently “essential” seasonal flights spread among the vacation destinations of Ft. Myers and Orlando in Florida, and Las Vegas. The remaining $2,026,760 subsidizes just two weekly flights to Minneapolis. There will be no scheduled daily service.
Priced at $46, Sun Country is estimating that those MSP flights will be 61% empty, and will result in an annual operating loss of nearly $2 million. If less than 72 people fly on those odd twice-weekly flights, the numbers get worse. My question is: Instead of flying a peculiar two-day-a-week flight schedule that is admittedly going to lose $2 million, why not invest that $2,026,760 subsidy into first-class daily motor coach service? For that kind of money you could charter luxurious round trip motor coach service twice a day, every day of the week, every week of the year, and you wouldn’t have to charge the riders a single dime. Yes, free airport shuttles.
Of course the $2,026,760 annual subsidy is being paid by unwitting U.S. taxpayers, most of whom couldn’t spot Eau Claire on a map, but it seems like an awful lot of money for just twice-weekly air service that’s going to be difficult for most people to utilize.
Dave White
Eau Claire
Fight court’s decision by voting
Every woman should be able to make their own decision about their health, and life. Choosing to have an abortion should be no exception.
It was shocking when Roe vs. Wade was overturned. I felt a wave of sadness and uncertainty come over me; what a social injustice to all women. I kept thinking about how negatively this will affect women. Why do we not have a choice about our own bodies? Has anyone thoroughly thought this through? What will the long-lasting affects of this reversal have on the dignity and self-worth of women?
I feel that this will have a gravely negative impact on the mental health for women because the forced choice to have an unwanted pregnancy will cause anxiety, fear and hopelessness among many other negative feelings.
I have spent the last few weeks thinking of what I can do. My response can be to vote. Vote for the right to make decisions about my body. Vote for politicians and laws that respect me and my rights as a woman. Vote to make sure that my daughters have the rights to make choices about their bodies and health care as women. Vote to end abortion restrictions that harm African American, Latinx and Native American women the most.
We as women need to stand together and fight for the huge injustice that we all have just faced, and vote for those who will value and respect our rights as women. Vote for those who will allow us to make the best choices about our health care and our bodies. The 14th Amendment grants us personal liberty and personal privacy, and within that it should be our personal liberty to choose if we want an abortion. Vote for our right to have a choice about abortion.
Jesse Mann
Black River Falls
Freedom, rights are on the line
This could be funny if it wasn’t so serious. Our anti-gun commander-in-chief Joe Biden, who would torch the people’s Second Amendment right, infringe the life out of it, and ban guns from the American people, leaving us helpless against any power-hungry tyrant (such as Vladimir Putin), and the predators and domestic terrorists of our society, is doing an about-face.
Biden pretty much gave the Taliban billions (American tax dollars) in military hardware, equipment, arms and ammo when he pulled the U.S. out of Afghanistan, better arming a terrorist organization that chants “Death to America.”
Now Biden is spending more of our tax dollars to help arm the people of Ukraine in their fight with a power-hungry terrorist/dictator. I am not against this, but how can Biden justify spending billions of dollars to arm the Ukrainian people while at the same time aim to disarm the American people? And billions of dollars it is, $40 billion here and a few more billion there, I can’t keep it all straight, but all to keep the guns, ammo and military equipment flowing into Ukraine’s (and our) fight with Russian aggression.
Our Founding Fathers learned the hard way what it took to establish and secure our independence — liberty and freedom — and what was needed to defend it for the future. They wisely penned the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, as a guarantee of a natural, inherited through the ages, right. A right that provides the American people with the tools of freedom, self-defense and in case there is ever a power-hungry tyrant in the people’s White House that needs attending to. Learn a lesson from Ukraine and vote freedom first. Because once it’s gone, all is lost.
John Mattson
Eau Claire
Cooke warrants voters’ support
As a business owner and community advocate, I am face to face with the challenges that are impacting every segment of our community and negatively impacting marginalized community members disproportionately so.
I have seen Rebecca Cooke, congressional candidate for our region, leaning into the challenges in the same manner that so many community advocates and impacted people do. She has dedicated her life to enacting positive change in both the small business and nonprofit space. Here in Eau Claire she founded a nonprofit that empowers first-time women business owners and entrepreneurs to accomplish their dreams. These are real results.
I see a lot of politicians who never lean into the challenges that community members in this region face — which means they are too far away from the problem to ever know what a solution would look like. We need more leaders from working-class backgrounds, like Cooke, in elected office.
David Carlson
Eau Claire
Proliferation of EVs is inevitable
Thirty years ago, there were very few cellphones.
The ones we had must have weighed about a pound. Back then the phrase “butt call” did not exist. Today most adults have a much smaller cellphone in their front or back pocket.
With that in mind, there is a surge in electric vehicle demand, fueled by the high cost of gasoline. Could it be that 30 years from now electric vehicles will be as common as cellphones are today? You better believe it. A standard feature on the roofs of these EVs will be solar panels to help recharge them.
We’ll see what happens.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire