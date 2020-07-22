Kindness could make world a better place
Recently the Leader-Telegram gave us the article “Science: Being kind to others pays off.” The headline didn’t come as shocking, but the message was most welcome in these troubled times. Think of the power of kindness extended worldwide.
The following is a sonnet I wrote, when doing poetry for my own entertainment. It seems to be a reasonable followup to the article. Consider how wonderful life would be, if humans, convinced that being kind to others pays big dividends, were committed to lives of kindness.
Kindness
What place does kindness have in societies
Where self, greed, cruelty are deities
World filled with bitterness, meanness, terror
Is there room for genuine kindness there?
Kindness embraces love, generosity
Sympathy, understanding, charity
Kind acts have reshaped personalities
Could kind acts remake societies?
Imagine our world brimming with kindness
Mankind’s behavior marked by selflessness
Human destructive behavior would cease
People would experience their world at peace
People can become kind by being kind
Is their potential for a world redesigned?
What must occur to have a world characterized by kindness?
Jack Whooley
Eau Claire