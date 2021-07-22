Compensation warranted
I have been following articles on the Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion with interest and concern.
Kudos to the Leader-Telegram for providing detailed information — especially for alerting readers to the many consequences of the proposed landfill expansion. At a towering 1,166 feet, the landfill would be the highest point in Eau Claire County.
There is, however, an important piece missing from this paper’s coverage. While the compensation requests of Eau Claire County property owners who border the landfill have been well documented, there has been no information on how this issue is handled elsewhere in Wisconsin.
I’ve done some research and learned that compensation for landfill “neighbors” is currently in place for 60% of Wisconsin residents who live within a mile of a landfill owned by GFL Enviornmental.
And these are not newly negotiated payments. Compensation to residents who live near a landfill has been the norm in Wisconsin since the 1990s. These compensations include both “sociologic” monetary payments — the term used for compensation for the numerous disagreeable aspects of living near a landfill — as well as property value guarantees.
Our Eau Claire County homeowners living within a mile of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill experience the same issues as other Wisconsin residents who live near a landfill. Yet the Seven Mile Creek landfill operator has denied both sociologic and property guarantees.
Whether or not the landfill expansion is approved, compensating these residents, some who have lived in the area for more than 40 years, is long overdue.
Please join me in contacting your City Council member and County Board representative to let them know you favor sociologic payments and property guarantees for the Eau Claire County residents who live within a mile of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill. It’s the fair and equitable thing to do.
Amy Alpine
Eau Claire
The unborn too often lost
It is the year 2050. The setting is a high school history class.
Teacher: “Students, today we are focusing on major pandemics that have been experienced worldwide. We will be looking at a coronavirus epidemic that began in 2019. We have learned that the impact of this virus was experienced worldwide, economically, socially, disrupting life everywhere.
“However, curiously, the numbers of the dead reported at that time did not reflect the real numbers. The numbers of COVID deaths was reported. Also in this era, the killing of unborn people was widespread throughout the world. There were multiple methods used to destroy those unborn persons and it was legal to do so at any time during their gestation. A ban was lifted in 2021 enabling the deceased unborn bodies to be used for a multiple of purposes, including medical uses, experimental research and in the development of medications and vaccines.”
Your assignment: Write a 300-word essay on how the loss of those persons destroyed at that time has impacted us today and what we are experiencing now as a result of what was done then.
Barbara Sippy
Bloomer
Biden off to strong start
President Joe Biden is making America great. He signed the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, which brought tax reduction, food assistance, childcare help, rental assistance and better health insurance to low- and middle-income families, including ours.
Our president is bringing us out of the dark COVID cave, providing tests and vaccines to get us through. Joe stands up to Russian ransomware, corporate monopolies and Chinese brutality. He has brought our troops home and honored our vets.
Vice President Kamala Harris is working to address the root causes of illegal immigration: poverty and violence in surrounding countries. She is reuniting families that were cruelly separated by the past administration.
The world is paying attention: An international Pew study found a 60% increase in confidence in our new commander-in-chief.
However, there is more work to be done to build our country back better: roads and bridges, voter protection, gun safety and jobs for everybody who needs one. Our family believes Biden and the Democratic Party can get the job done.
Crispin, Becky and Avala Pierce
Eau Claire
Balance needed in the U.S.
No one wants to abolish capitalism; we merely want a return to balance. Pure anything, whether it’s socialism or capitalism, is a terrible idea. With that said, which way have we swung?
Well, we had balance before l996. We had a successful welfare program. Then that system was all but destroyed, leaving us with all the homeless, all the people uninsured and health care prices sky rocketing with two-thirds of salaried workers struggling to pay bills and one-fourth of children going hungry. All in the most prosperous country ever. The World Hunger Association rates us the worst among developed countries at taking care of our poor. Meanwhile, our upward mobility is almost nonexistent. We are no longer the land of opportunity. Where in any of that does it sound like socialism is on the rise?
On the other hand, we have more untaxed or undertaxed multibillionaires than we had over-taxed millionaires in 1970. Five people own $700 billion and 50 people at the top own more than 183 million people at the bottom.
Government policy has continually benefited the rich by giving them deductions and tax cuts. Then came pro-monopoly and anti-collective bargaining legislation. The most socialistic legislation used to be the graduated income tax. Now that’s gone. Do you realize many poor countries like Mexico are not resource poor? Their poverty is due to wealth being in the hands of the few.
Pure capitalism is based on greed and survival of the fittest; it is cruel, unchristian and lacks compassion. No one wants radical change, we just want to restore some balance such as when we had a net so children, the disabled and the old did not fall into the horrors of severe poverty.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Doctor’s influence evident
We have the greatest respect for Dr. Steve Weiss as an internist and as a member of this community.
Weiss has enriched our community with the establishment of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic and being vital to continuing its operation as a volunteer.
The decision of the Mayo Clinic to terminate his services will not only affect him as a physician, but will also affect the hundreds of patients who are under his care. This termination of employment places barriers in his family life and involvement in this, his lifelong community. His dismissal has nothing to do with his capability or value as a physician, but will prevent him from practicing medicine in Eau Claire and this area. For this reason, we believe Mayo Clinic should waive the restrictions that preclude his ability to practice medicine in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.
Our community needs you, Dr. Weiss.
Dr. Louis and Janet Frase
Eau Claire