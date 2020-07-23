Concerns abound as our schools reopen
As I read the recent story about school in the fall, some things to consider came to mind. Students who qualify for free-and-reduced lunch will only get that lunch two days a week.
Bubblers will need to be covered and replaced with water bottles. I’m not sure if it is plausible to wear masks during physical education sports or recess games. It may be a bit stifling to say the least.
There would arise a problem with busing. Many students in the parochial schools ride the school district buses. They would be left high and dry on Wednesdays if their schools were meeting in person. I’m assuming individual cubbies will be used to store student supplies so will need to be built.
I’m sure some of the concerns I listed may have already been addressed. Maybe some have not.
I was formerly a teacher. I thank every teacher from the bottom of my heart for the extreme amount of time, talent and perseverance they will contribute this year.
Victoria Clemann
Eau Claire