Trump move goes against our Constitution
Prior to the 2016 election some saw Donald Trump’s attempts to befriend Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world dictators as a sign of diplomacy.
In these pages I warned that we should be concerned with what Trump had in common with the likes of Putin and Kim Jong-un. They share a disdain for a free press, the rule of law, fair elections, and broad access to the right to vote, and seek to further a cult of personality over commitment to common aspirational values, all signs of authoritarian rulers. We can now add a callous willingness to threaten and use national force against our own citizens.
The 10th Amendment to our U.S. Constitution reserves to the states or preserves with the people all powers not granted to the federal government. It has been long understood that states, and cities through state constitutions, have the police power to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens. Federal law enforcement has only limited jurisdiction to enforce federal laws and generally exercises their authority in concert with local police through longstanding best practices and cooperative relationships that protect our safety while preserving our civil liberties.
Trump ordering Homeland Security forces to intervene in matters of state law and localized, generally peaceful, protests in Portland and threatening it in other cities, including Milwaukee, is a further indication of his authoritarian impulses. It should be opposed by all lawful means, including through our most precious civil right, the right to vote. Please exercise that right this November in the interest of our shared democratic principles.
Stephen Nick
Eau Claire