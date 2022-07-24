Opportunities missed in Eau Claire
Great article on the second phase of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Altoona.
Wait, did Eau Claire have the chance to have it built in EC? Or did they stall and Altoona now has it? Did the water bottling plant get built? Nope, the City Council stalled and lost a business that could have provided $28 an hour jobs plus benefits.
The next time someone complains there are not enough high-paying jobs in Eau Claire, talk to the City Council. They did not listen to the city staff that said it was a valid business. Why have city staff? Oh, they wanted to listen to a minor number of people who did not want it built. Everyone I knew thought it was a great idea.
Business is booming in surrounding cities in the Chippewa Valley; they have progressive leadership. Maybe the council can make more astounding decisions, like changing the wording for pedestrians to “people who are walking.” Now we all feel better, don’t we?
Rodney Schultz
Eau Claire
Cooke best choice in primary race
It’s been a rough few years in western Wisconsin — battered by COVID, flooding, inflation, corporate greed, and more.
I know I’ve found myself wound a little tighter these days. That stress makes it easy to tell ourselves a pernicious political story: that we must win at all costs. The darkest version of that story motivated Republican Derrick Van Orden to go to Washington on Jan. 6. But the life experiences that make people disagree with us don’t simply disappear when we win an election. The real path forward is finding leaders who listen to those experiences and lift us all up.
I’m supporting Rebecca Cooke for the U.S. House on Aug. 9, because she can do that. Rebecca grew up on her family’s dairy farm, learning the values of hard work, personal responsibility and service. She took those values and put them into her own small business. And when she saw a need, she built an impressive nonprofit — The Red Letter Grant — which supports other women entrepreneurs. Gov. Tony Evers took notice, making her the youngest appointee to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Rebecca could have treated her business like a game — maximizing profit for herself. Instead, she turned experience into seeds for others to grow.
I’m supporting her not just because you need to hear that story, but because I do too. It’s a powerful reminder that we don’t have to live in the dark storyline that Van Orden represents. We don’t succeed when others fail. Rebecca’s life and work are proof of that.
Ben Golden
La Crosse