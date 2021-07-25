Efforts curb GOP representation
I will try to keep this as short as possible.
This divided nation is about to become even further apart. To all my fellow American taxpayers, please pay close attention to the events in Washington. If the Democrats proceed with the plan to use reconciliation in their voting with the Senate, it means they can pass legislation without one Republican vote. The Republicans represent me, and millions of others, in effect rendering our voice mute. In short, we are no longer represented by the government.
This country was formed because of taxation without representation. And the Democratic Party is poised to do the same exact thing to us. If they proceed with this action, I suggest we no longer accept any federal taxes.
This is constitutional law at its very core. So, write your legislators, phone your governor, write directly to President Joe Biden and let them know — I will not comply.
William Gordon
Chippewa Falls
Recent L-T editorial ‘insightful’
The editorial “Want to debate? Study first” was very well-written, insightful and on the mark.
Too many of us rely on comfortable, non-challenging views of the world. Truth and progress should be among our educational goals and are attained only by study and asking difficult questions.
Changing times require adaptation and knowledge.
Helen Nordstrom
Eau Claire
Kind’s recent actions troubling
Rep. Ron Kind claimed COVID hardship as his excuse for missing House votes while he joined Joe Biden on a campaign stop instead.
While Biden was visiting Wisconsin, Kind used the proxy voting system to indicate that he was “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing health emergency” while he was eating ice cream in La Crosse. Does that make sense?
After Kind’s team made the bogus claim that talking about electric buses relates to coronavirus, a pathetic attempt to make sense, it’s clear that Kind is perfectly willing to deny the obvious and doesn’t respect his constituents enough to tell the truth.
Carol Clark
Eau Claire
Masks key to controlling spread
I’d like to clear up a widespread misconception as to what wearing a mask does in the control of the spread of the COVID. After a year and a half I still read and hear daily, “Wear a mask to help control the spread of the virus.”
Good advice, but it has been misinterpreted by many people to mean “wear a mask to keep from getting the virus.”
But listen up now. Your wearing a mask does little — if anything — to prevent spread of the virus from someone else to you. It should be clear to everyone that when you breathe in, practically all the air you breathe comes from outside your mask, where the virus is, not the little pocket inside the mask. Surgeons don’t wear a mask to keep from getting germs from a patient but to keep from sending germs from their mouths into the operative site.
But, wearing a mask is a very important way to control the spread if you are harboring the virus, either knowingly or unknowingly. So use it wherever and whenever you’re in close contact with others.
Dr. Birney Dibble
Eau Claire