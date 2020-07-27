Climate remains
a critical area
of concern
When I introduced myself to my future wife as a former “Okie,” she immediately imagined my family driving a Model T with all their belongings piled up and moving to California. Contributing to the image was an actual picture of my father’s family returning to their Oklahoma farm from Canada. Such scenes were real and from the worst environmental disaster in American history, the dust bowl of the 1930s.
The dust bowl lasted a decade and farms across the plains were devastated. The groundwork for severe topsoil and crop loss resulted from farming mechanization and native grassland plowed for production. Then came the surprise: a decade-long drought and heat wave. In scenes now normal for the pandemic, plains residents wore masks to avoid inhaling silicone-laden dust. Pulmonary-related diseases and death rates were high, and livestock died not only from starvation and dehydration but from dust suffocation.
Federal intervention and assistance for plains farmers was too little and too late as there was also depression recovery in progress. Over 10% of the population of Oklahoma left the state during this period, many migrating to California looking for scarce jobs as laborers. They were not welcomed.
Ninety years later a warming planet will result in hundreds of dust bowl-type events over the coming decades due to drought, fires and flooding. Aggressive fossil fuel use is moving us toward environmental disasters with no surprises to blame. Exodus from affected areas will result in huge population shifts and the displaced populations will not be welcomed.
Unlike for the dust bowl we have been warned about climate change. We need to heed the warnings and look for ways to reduce our local energy use. And of utmost importance is to consider national energy policy with our vote in November.
Steven Reusser
Eau Claire
Guidance on reopening our state’s schools
There is risk even in communities where COVID-19 is relatively low.
Before you can open a school your have to know what the scale of risk is among all the age groups, including teachers, cafeteria workers, janitors and administration personnel and what percentage of each age group is already infected. You have to track them over time and you have to have policies in effect as to how to treat infected people, tracking the infected people to know if they took the virus home.
Name one school district in Wisconsin where this is being done. How do you make a school safe for everybody to attend? Well, for one thing you need an air filtration system in every classroom. You have to limit the number per classroom so there is enough space between students. We would need repeated testing. We don’t have testing figured out for nursing homes, prisons or meat packing plants.
President Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos said you have to reopen or they will cut funding. We have to delay opening schools until we can assure parents their children are safe
Gerald Rippley
Arkansaw