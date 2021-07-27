I grew up in a Midwestern blue-collar community, attended public schools and learned the basics, including a sanitized version of American and European history. I was also raised with the same racial prejudices to which my parents were exposed and though I never considered myself a racist, I was silent when others voiced racist comments.
In the 1960s I observed Black folks being brutalized and killed while peacefully attempting to achieve the same rights I took for granted. I had the opportunity to attend college and professional school where I learned, worked and lived with many minority individuals and found them competent, hardworking, patriotic and far more forgiving of our society than I would have been had I shared their life experiences.
I began to educate myself not only with their history, but also the effect my predecessors had on that history. I discovered those ancestors invoked policies such as the Doctrine of Discovery and later the Manifest Destiny and Monroe doctrines which legitimized slavery, confiscation of territory and subjugation of indigenous people by asserting that the white race, by virtue of its higher learning, technology and the Christian religion had the duty to achieve those ends by any means necessary.
It took me decades of experience and education to fully recognize the background of humanity’s racial history which allowed me to understand our pervasive deep racial and political divisions. Continuing to accept the dogma we were taught as children rather than confront the truth assures our continued failure to change for the better.
Albert Einstein has been credit with saying “Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result.” Let’s give this generation the chance to solve these problems by learning lessons through programs like critical race theory. Knowledge gives us the power to adapt.