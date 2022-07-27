They’re not projects most people get excited about. But without upgrades to municipal wastewater treatment plants and community drinking water systems, we’d be in trouble. In the 1800s, illness from contaminated drinking water was a leading cause of death in western Wisconsin and around the country.
In my years supervising DNR Environmental Loans engineers in western Wisconsin, we provided communities with millions of dollars in low cost loans for their water systems. The money comes from Wisconsin’s Environmental Improvement Fund, a direct product of the federal Clean Water Act, passed 50 years ago.
I had a chance to visit water treatment plants and celebrate projects in Eau Claire, Bloomer, Arcadia and several other communities. In recent years, the fund has provided loans including $11 million each for Eau Claire and Menomonie, $12 million for Hudson, $3.5 million for Bloomer, $6 million for Augusta, $74 million for La Crosse and $80 million for Wausau. On top of that, add $75 million for lead line replacements around the state.
Passed in an era when rivers burned and frothed with industrial and municipal waste discharges, the goal of the Clean Water Act was to make all our lakes, rivers and streams fishable and swimmable. The impact it’s had on public health and the quality of our lives is clearly cause for celebration. We celebrate all those who recognize the importance of clean water and dedicate their professional careers and tax dollars to protect it.
There’s still plenty to do as we work with ag producers to reduce nitrates in our drinking water and reduce run-off from fields to combat blue-green algae. We need national standards to deal with emerging contaminants such as PFAS. When it comes to clean water, it’s best to act before we pay the price in terms of human lives.
Bruce Neeb
Eau Claire
Need persists for pipeline
Gas prices are still hurting family budgets and anyone being honest accepts that the North American energy supply needs to increase if we have any chance to bring them down to a reasonable level. But we cannot increase supply unless we maintain and expand our nation’s energy infrastructure, which includes pipelines.
That’s why support for the Line 5 relocation project in Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties is bringing together groups and elected officials that don’t always see eye to eye. Democrats and Republicans, labor unions and businesses, all understand that if we want to make energy affordable again, we must complete projects like Line 5.
We can’t just wish our way out of our current energy situation. We need to support real solutions. That’s why I hope the Line 5 relocation project will quickly get approved.