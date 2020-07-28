Incidents abound that need explanation
Please explain.
Is stabbing someone four times not attempted murder? This is the third time recently judges have given probation for either a stabbing or a shooting.
After one stabbing, the individual admitted he was trying to finish the other guy off. Result: probation.
Another time the individual puts a mask on attempting a robbery and shoots a guy in the leg. Result: probation.
Now another stabbing. Only four times. Result: probation.
When does attempted murder come into play? The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram should have a section titled, "Judge, please explain yourself."
And explain when you sentence all these people doing drugs around their children why they are sentenced to not have contact with known drug dealers. If you know who the drug dealers are, why don’t you do something about it?
Please explain.
THOMAS SCHEMENAUER
Chippewa falls