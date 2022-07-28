Our future is at stake
The recently completed Tour de France is a grueling three-week bicycle race through the mountains and plains of France and its neighbors.
The competitors average nearly four hours each day strenuously pedaling and strategizing. It is a punishing race requiring years of dedicated training.
On July 23, the Washington Post discussed a growing obstacle for competitors in the extreme endurance event: brutally hot temperatures. In a reminder of former race conditions, the race leader in 1919 wore a woolen yellow jersey for much cooler temperatures.
According to a July 4 “Nature Communications” entry, European summers are warming much faster than other mid-latitude areas, including the drought-ridden and burning American West. The picturesque views of the French countryside now include melting glaciers, forest fire smoke and parched farmland.
Working to mitigate a warming climate caused by decades of burning fossil fuels will be like a punishing multi-stage bike race. The Supreme Court decision limiting the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions was a maddening flat tire but reparable. Elections and congressional action comprise the next stage. Candidates need to understand that climate is not just a priority check box for voters but a heartfelt plea for the future of our children and grandchildren.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire
Ballots are maddening
There was another article in the Leader-Telegram on July 21 about problems with absentee ballots and missing information. Anyone who can read and write and has just a little common sense could understand why there is a problem with these ballots.
Each ballot requires the signature of the witness followed by the address of the witness. This information, along with the voter’s signature and much more information, is on the outside of the envelope. The problem is that Line 1 for the witness address is only four inches long and there is less than a quarter of an inch of space from the line up to the directions. There simply is not enough room for a person to print a street address, city, state (two letter abbreviation) and ZIP code in this space. And this is exactly what they ask for on this form. And yes, if you abbreviate Chippewa Falls (CF) or Eau Claire (EC) you might fit it in if your street name is not 10 letters long, but is this legal?
This is, without a doubt, another example of government at its worst. I challenge the L-T staff to publish a completed absentee ballot in its original size and form so that readers can see it for themselves. This needs to change.
Frank Lowry
Chippewa Falls
Don’t shield our students
The Muskego-Norway school district has banned the novel “When the Emperor was Divine,” stating it did not portray an American government perspective on the Japanese internment camps in WWII. Reminiscent of Nazi Germany, book banning and burning has reared its ugly head in Wisconsin in 2022. What are these parents afraid of — the truth about U.S. action in the 1940s?
One of the classic English poets, John Milton, long ago stated, “I cannot praise ... a cloistered virtue.” In a country that purports to be free, the open examination of ideas is essential.
Likewise, a University of Wisconsin plaque underscores a similar sentiment: “Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state university of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.” Academic traditions and schooling in Wisconsin schools and universities have long upheld that analysis and diversity of ideas is key to education.
The current trend offered by our biased Supreme Court decisions of late is to regulate society by depriving citizens their rights. Apparently, this same action now extends to school curricula in Muskego.
As a retired educator I can only lament the shortsightedness and abject stupidity of shielding students from our country’s history, diversity and ideas, albeit some of our most shameful. In a free country, citizens realize they are strengthened by challenges to their core beliefs, instead of hiding them from examination.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Key race approaching
The oft overlooked secretary of state race really matters this year. Wisconsin’s Republicans seek to use the position as insurance to give them a “trump card” for altering future electoral results.
The Wisconsin secretary of state currently has no electoral duties. But if Republicans gain veto-proof majorities in both houses and/or if Gov. Tony Evers loses his re-election bid, Republicans can add electoral duties to the office, including approving Electoral College electors or certifying election results. The secretary would be able to manipulate election results, regardless of what voters have indicated on their ballots.
This scenario is very likely because: 1. Our state Election Commission is bogged down by tie votes and partisan politics; 2. Our Republican lawmakers threaten legal action against Secretary Doug La Follette because he will not meet demands to change electoral votes; 3. A leading secretary of state Republican candidate, Amy Loudenbeck, campaigns on the promise to take control of election administration. 4. Donald Trump is pushing state-level Republicans to grab as much election control as possible.
Democracy and Wisconsin’s strong tradition of fair elections is on the ballot. Republican-controlled legislatures have proposed hundreds of bills restricting voting rights and adding election administration burdens. Evers has already vetoed three Senate bills (S.B. 939, 938 and 945) that restricted absentee voting and added more voter regulations. And now the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, following a Republican lawsuit, forbids voter-appreciated drop boxes.
Democracy requires constant vigilance to survive. Head off this subversion of electoral integrity by voting Aug. 9 for one of the Democratic candidates: current Secretary of State Doug La Follette or challenger Alexia Sabor. Then vote for the Democratic winner on Nov. 8.
Gloria Hochstein
Eau Claire‘