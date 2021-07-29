Preparing for the future is critical
“Don’t eat your seed corn” is advice whose wisdom has echoed down the centuries. Its logic is obvious: The temporary benefit you gain today will be more than offset by the starvation you and your family will face in the future. And yet that’s exactly what we’re doing when we close our eyes to the devastation of climate change.
While the seed corn in this case is metaphorical, the same principle applies. When we continue to rely on fossil fuels, and even invest in more fossil fuel infrastructure, we’re prioritizing personal and economic convenience over the well-being of future generations.
Let’s stop eating our seed corn. Let’s stop feeding the climate change that’s already intensifying droughts, floods, storms and wildfires. Let’s invest in the wide range of alternatives that are already meeting our energy needs and that are continually being improved as technology increases.
Let’s show our children that their future matters to us.
Rebecca White Body
Augusta
Measures curtail the right to vote
Democracy is at stake. Our freedoms start with the right to vote. Restrictive voting is a tactic of authoritarians and is used to hold on to power regardless of cost.
Following the 2020 presidential election, restrictive voting laws and proposals have targeted people who are minorities, low income, lack personal transportation ... or any who vote mainly Democratic.
Restrictive voting legislation has included: reducing early voting hours or days, limiting distribution of mail-in ballot applications, restricting registration drives, shortening the timeframe to request or return a mail-in ballot, eliminating voter registration on Election Day, eliminating polling places and drop-off boxes for ballots, and making it harder to remain on absentee voting lists.
In Wisconsin, AB 201 and SB 204 would eliminate the ability of voters other than military voters to automatically receive absentee ballots for each election. AB 180 and 201 would make it more difficult for those confined by age or disability to vote. Additional voting restrictions have been introduced by Republican legislators.
Limiting access to voting in America is un-American, especially for those least able to accommodate new restrictions.
We can protect Americans’ right to vote by passing the For the People Act. The act would modernize our voter registration system, establish criteria and transparency to limit partisan gerrymandering, and make campaign contributions transparent. It would ensure minimum requirements for early voting, voting by mail, drop boxes and same-day registration. It would replace existing insecure paperless voting machines. It would promote postelection audits to build confidence in results.
Contact Sen. Tammy Baldwin (202-224-5653) and Sen, Ron Johnson (920-230-7250) to vote yes on the For the People Act. Return control of our government back where it belongs — in the hands of the people.
Kathleen Kascewicz
Fifield
The cost of not getting vaccinated
Who pays the bill when an anti-vaxxer gets COVID?
The average cost back in November for hospitalized treatment of COVID was $51,380 to $78,569. Depending on the person, it could go all the way up to a million dollars. I don’t want to pay for that. I don’t want my tax dollars going toward the millions of tax dollars wasted on some infection that could have been prevented with a shot.
The Republicans should support a bill that prevents tax dollars from being spent on preventable infections such as COVID. Since the Republicans care so much about money being wasted on health care cost (which is why they didn’t expand Medicaid) they should support this idea.
People would still have the freedom to refuse vaccination. They will just have to pay for the consequences if they get sick.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire
Testimony from police emotional
I just watched the first hearing of the Jan. 6 commission.
This included the testimony of four members of the Capitol Police. While listening to their straight-forward, compelling testimony, I broke down and cried.
They risked their lives protecting our U.S. representatives. We saw videos of what happened at our nation’s capitol. The rioters tried to wreck our government and democracy. They are low lives, bottom feeders and can’t be trusted.
And shame on those who defend them. Sen. Johnson, this includes you and former President Donald Trump.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
Businessmen’s journeys ill-advised
Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos burned all that carbon just so they could have a few minutes of pleasure in outer space.
It is hard to imagine anyone more evil than those two.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Some vaccine mandates warranted
Like millions, I promptly and gratefully got my vaccinations months ago. I continued to mask where this was requested or required. Finally, we were able to dispense with this relatively minor inconvenience.
Now, because of the “vaccine reluctant,” we face the likelihood of returning to masking or worse. It is time to put the burden on the “reluctant/rejecters” who appear to be deciding the future for us all. There must be widespread legally mandated requirements for proof of vaccination to engage in most of life’s daily activities. In their selfish “exercise of their rights,” the unvaccinated are now poised to put us all at risk of an uncertain, unpleasant, even dangerous future where further mutation of the virus yields a vaccine-resistant variant. I’m sick of hearing about the “rights” of the unvaccinated.
Without corresponding “responsibilities” there are no such things as “rights,” only anarchy and rule by the bully. Things have gone beyond ridiculous to near insanity. It’s time to take the institutions back from the inmates.
Dennis Erickson
Eau Claire