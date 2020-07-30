No room for riots in today’s United States
We as a nation have seen so much violence and destruction.
I’m very saddened that this great country has turned into a war zone. Whatever happened to respect for other people and their property?
There is a lot of need to help people. I agree that black lives matter. They have suffered injustices. They have the right to protest, as we all do no matter the race.
But the looting, shootings and burning have no place here in America. I looked up the Black Lives Matter organization. The founders are Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. A couple of them have a background in Marxist ideology.
Please check up on what organizations you are joining. I pray to God that we can resolve all of this sad situation. After all, we are all related, if you believe in the Bible.
Karri Rudolph
Eau Claire
Trump’s absence deemed ‘slap in the face’
John Lewis spent his entire adult life working for equity and justice for all Americans.
Having a president deny participation in all commemorations of Lewis is a slap in the face of every American who believes in equity, justice and honor.
Glory Adams
Eau Claire