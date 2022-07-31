There are many public places where citizens have been killed or injured by a gunshot, but it always seems more painful when it’s children being shot in our schools. When we call the law enforcement agency they often get there within three to five minutes, but the death and injury total during a shooting can be plenty high even by that time.
There are many ways that schools can be safer to prevent shooters from getting into the school, but most of these killers are very determined to do what they want to do. So, besides calling law enforcement, a more immediate protection occurs when a school has several concealed-carry staff and teachers on board. There are many patriotic citizens who are employed in schools who would willingly and livingly agree to be prepared to protect the students. Wouldn’t it have been nice if the two teachers who died trying to protect the children would have been armed? Gun-free zones can be killing zones because the shooter knows that they are the only person who has a gun.
The answer to deal with school shootings is not to eliminate guns (“If you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns” was a slogan expressed many years ago). But, because almost all school shooters are under age 21, it would be good to change the age for purchasing guns to age 21.
I pray that our lawmakers will pass a law that will eliminate school shootings without violating the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
A lot to offer
In a recent Voice of the People, the writer stated he was leaving Eau Claire due to high water bills and taxes. People frequently move from one community to another, but usually not because of their water bill. There was also a cryptic reference to “the alphabet crowd,” which I infer means he is uncomfortable with diversity. Sad.
Unfortunately, the writer did not offer where he’s moving to or what qualities he’s looking for in a new city. While this remains a mystery, we can deduce the following were not important considerations, since Eau Claire is blessed with all of them: clean air and water, excellent schools, a highly rated public university and technical school, low crime rate, low unemployment rate, healthy economic development, a thriving downtown, vibrant arts and music scene, beautiful parks, scenic rivers and an efficient transportation system.
I sincerely hope this person finds happiness in his new community. My preference would be he stay and contribute to make Eau Claire even better, but it seems the proverbial screen door is closing.