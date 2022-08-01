Cooke driven
I have been a delivery driver in downtown Eau Claire for the past 10 years. I’m a proud member of the Teamsters Local 344.
For several years, I’ve delivered to Red’s Mercantile, owned by congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke. Throughout the years I’ve seen her business grow. I’ve seen her work supporting young entrepreneurs through her nonprofit, the Red Letter Grant. Her work ethic, drive and philanthropy are evidence enough for me that she is the woman we need as our congresswoman here in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. She and I have talked at length about workers rights and the dignity in blue collar work. I know she will work to get the PRO Act passed.
Rebecca is authentic in her promises to support working families. As the only working class candidate in this race, she is one of us. She is the best of us. And she’s relentless. She’ll fight for a $15 federal minimum wage, expand health care access and take on big corporations. If she takes only half of her work ethic to D.C., she’ll get more done in far less time than the career politicians blocking progress for the American working class. It’s time we send one of our own to Washington.
Gabe Brummett
Eau Claire
Health care key
Mark Neumann is the only candidate in the primaries for the 3rd Congressional District who favors Medicare for All.
In addition to campaigning for a single-payer, universal, national health care system, Mark believes in comprehensive reproductive health care for women, strengthening workers’ rights by supporting labor unions, protecting voters’ rights, and advocating for public education, paid newborn parental leave, and a transition to green energy.
Though we’re fortunate to have four highly qualified candidates in the Democratic primary, Mark distinguishes himself with his outspoken backing of Medicare for All. He recognizes that health care is a human right, and that no one should go without medical care because of insurance issues.
I had the privilege of working with Mark for 11 years. He was an outstanding pediatrician, colleague and friend. Mark’s life has been one of service above self, a characteristic sorely needed in those who represent us in Congress. Mark will work with Democrats and Republicans to serve the people of the district, and he’ll be a model for others in Congress to do the same for their constituents. Please vote for Neumann on Aug. 9.
Richard Strauss
La Crosse
A voice for us
I have had the opportunity to meet and listen to each of the candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District to fill Ron Kind’s seat.
I watched Brad Pfaff’s commercial last night, which had Ron Kind front and center giving his support. What stunned me is that it was more a commercial about what Kind would do on election day rather than what Pfaff would do once elected. Where does Pfaff stand on the issues, particularly the Active Shooter Alert Act? We know Kind voted no, and his rationale was because it could lead to “more chaos.” Yet, there were several law enforcement agencies that supported the passage of the bill. I am scratching my head at what he sees that these law enforcement agencies do not.
Pfaff has spoken during his campaign, but not much on issues — much like the commercial I saw. Others have spoken for him. Is that what we are to expect from Pfaff if he is elected?
Deb McGrath has spoken out. She believes in working for greater safety and security for our communities and our schools. She has served her country in the military as an Army officer, as well as in the CIA. She has not let others take the lead or speak for her — she is a leader who stands by her principles and seeks out input from her constituents to inform her decisions.
McGrath has, and will, use her voice to tell our story and fight for our issues. We deserve full-throated support — not the voice of someone else speaking for our elected representative.
Juan Jimenez
La Crosse