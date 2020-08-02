Diversity a positive in
Islamic religion
We enjoy and appreciate diversity when it comes to Mother Nature. After all, it adorns the world and it is found everywhere in the universe. Everything, be it on land or in water (animals, plants or minerals), in the sky (rainbow, clouds or birds) or outside the Earth’s atmosphere (astronomical objects), all display different shades and it is that very nature of being different that opens new avenues of growth and knowledge. Regrettably, when the same comes to the human race that very diversity is leveraged by some to divide us to further their own interests.
Many have lost faith in religion owing to science and dishonest religious clergy, but the fact is that today religion can help heal and unite us all. For example, Islam provides a perspective if promoted could help the human race embrace diversity and leverage it as force for good. Islam addresses the centuries old questions, such as why do people look different. In the Qur’an we find, “… We have created you from a male and a female; and We have made you into tribes and sub-tribes that you may recognize one another.” (49:14).
Thus, racial diversity encourages knowledge, so humans can benefit from one another’s national and moral qualities and characteristics. Thus amity could be established by understanding that having being created from a male and female all are equal in the sight of God. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “All creatures are (like) a family of God: and He loves most those who are kindest to His family.”
Moreover, religions advocate moral values and ability of a person to discharge obligations toward God and man to be the real criterion of a person’s greatness rather than the skin color, wealth, social rank or descent.
Rafia Mansoor Waraich
Altoona