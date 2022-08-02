Some things should be private
Why is it that everybody wants to talk about their sexual identity and their sexual lifestyle?
I believe that should be a personal, private thing. The whole world does not need to know about everybody else’s sexual identity and sexual lifestyle.
Personally, I am very happy that Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Women want the right to choose. Well, she and her partner have the right to choose among many different forms of contraception, like the pill, the sponge, condoms, etc. Then when a couple is careless and an unwanted pregnancy happens, then they want to kill the unborn baby that they produced.
We as a society are supposed to look out for the safety of all our people, especially our most vulnerable people like the young, disabled and elderly.
Then of course, a couple could have the baby and give it up for adoption. But most people today don’t want to do the right thing. Instead, when they have problems they just want to take the easy way out.
Sam Chapman
Altoona
Hugs are far better than guns
Recently, I stopped at The Community Table and met up with the nicest people in the world. They didn’t judge me, and I didn’t judge them.
The first guy I met was being interviewed by WEAU. He sat down and talked to me. Before I left, he gave me a hug and it was something that I needed from a guy. I have gone back there a few times and I always get hugs from two guys and a woman.
If we could just love one another — and the color of your skin doesn’t matter — maybe we could live in a country where we don’t have any hate.
We all came here from different countries to improve our lot in life. To me, these three people have improved my life. I’m not saying they are angels, but we need more people like them. It takes just a chance encounter to maybe change the world we’re living in with hugs instead of guns. Hugs would be a lot better than guns.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Uneven playing field a concern
Billie Jean King was interviewed on NBC on June 22. She spoke of the difficulties she battled as a female athlete.
Today, 44% of college athletes are women. They face different challenges, especially as the transgender females are intruding.
The average female transgender retains their physique and has much more strength and endurance than the average female counterpart. This puts girls and women in every sport at a great disadvantage.
In 1972, Title IX was made law to protect females against discrimination in education programs or activities that receive federal funding, including sports. This means that federally funded public schools are legally required to provide girls and boys with equitable sports opportunities.
Why aren’t the mandates being followed? Why are biological young men who take hormone treatment now allowed to compete with biological young women? The incidence of women competing against men is virtually nonexistent. Are there not distinct physiological differences between a biological man and woman? Can you imagine competing with someone who towers over you, has a completely different build, and is much more muscular? It would be overwhelming.
We should have separate categories for men and women. This used to be common sense. We cannot lose the ground women have gained through Title IX.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall