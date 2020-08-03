Van Orden deserving of primary support
There is an important election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, which will determine who will be on the November ballot for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District.
We need proven, tested leadership to represent us. We have that with Derrick Van Orden. He has successfully run his own business, served our country as a Navy SEAL with five tours of duty, is a hobby farmer and will represent the people of the 3rd District with integrity.
Van Orden has been overwhelmingly endorsed by the 3rd District Republican Caucus, Wisconsin Right to Life, Pro-Life Wisconsin and many other state and national leaders. Exercise your right to vote on Aug. 11 and send new leadership to Washington, D.C., this November.
Kay Evenson
Galesville
Hope is not an effective virus strategy
As the state of Wisconsin continues to suffer from COVID-19, we turn to our state leaders. Gov. Tony Evers enacted his state of emergency in March. Republican lawmakers could not stand his use of power for citizen health and the conservative Supreme Court overturned the governor.
As cases and deaths have climbed, what have our state Republican leaders done? We see state after state enact restrictions after cases have climbed, but Wisconsin has not accomplished anything. The first death in Wisconsin was in March. Can you imagine 200 citizens dying in airplane crashes in Wisconsin every month and our legislatures saying and doing nothing? When I go to the Wisconsin GOP website, I see nothing on COVID-19 in their listed resolutions, platform or principles. In fact, I see almost nothing addressing citizen health or safety.
The governor is trying to mandate masks indoors, in public places. This seems like the least the state can do as we go over 56,000 cases. People talk about freedom, but I know no individual who has died due to someone going into a restaurant or bar barefoot or with no shirt, but with COVID-19 Wisconsin will soon reach 1,000 deaths. People talk about losing civil liberties but most laws limit someone’s rights. If a person does not like stop lights or stop signs, then go right through them. After all, they are taking away your freedom. These signs are needed for public safety. So are masks and social distancing.
So what have our Republican leaders said or done to protect the citizens of Wisconsin? The leadership has come from the governor, individual cities and counties, and even many businesses. So back to the title and tell our Republican leadership: Hope is not a strategy.
David Rowe
Altoona
Mask order prudent considering pandemic
This is in response to a recent Leader-Telegram article, “State GOP leaders ‘stand ready’ to challenge (the mask order).”
So GOP Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald says, “The governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on (mask wearing).” Why in the world is mask wearing a political thing to begin with? Wearing a mask in public places is proven to help stop the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask for 15-20 minutes while inside a building is the least we can do to protect others as well as ourselves.
Gov. Tony Evers is trying to do the right thing and protect all of the people of Wisconsin. Fitzgerald and the rest of these GOP leaders should be ashamed of themselves. If they get this mandate struck down and Wisconsin explodes with the coronavirus like Florida, Texas and several others, don’t blame the governor. You will only have yourselves to blame.
Lana Luhm
Eau Claire