In response to a recent letter proposing that we arm the teachers. Could we just step back and think that through?
Let’s say I’m trained to shoot a gun. Let’s say I’m a high school teacher with 27 students in my classroom. Where’s the gun while I’m teaching? It would have to be locked up, wouldn’t it? Because if some students found the gun in my room not locked up and shot someone by mistake, who would be blamed?
So, practically speaking, it’s locked up. Let’s say there is a live shooter. Do I have time to get my gun out of the locked cabinet and be ready? By the time two teachers in Uvalde told their students to hide and went to shut their doors, the gunman was already there. Would they have had time to also get their gun from the locked cabinet?
What if the gunman is one of my students? Teachers do have emotional investments in their students, even the problematic ones. Would you be asking me, now, to shoot my own student? Or in a chaotic situation, will I be able to identify the correct student to shoot? Or what if I kill another student by mistake? Will the police know that I’m one of the good guys?
Finally, for teachers to have the kind of training necessary to respond in a school shooting, it’s going to take a lot of training, not just teaching me to shoot a gun and giving me some six-hour review seminar every fall.
Clear backpacks, arming teachers and one-door entries are the pretense of a solution. An actual solution to protecting our children would be to stop selling assault rifles and boatloads of ammunition to pretty much anyone who wants them.
Jane Jeffries
Eau Claire
‘Intrusion’ mars Lions event
Since 1986, the Lions of Fall Creek have raised funds to give back to support the needs of the community and the ... Wisconsin Lions Foundation by serving delicious food prepared by the devoted ladies of the Lions Club.
Sad to say, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department selected our event to chastise and criticize for homemade goodies that had been brought in instead of being bought. I wonder if they only eat out, as surely they don’t eat homemade meals.
Apparently, the air is different outdoors than indoors; you can grill chicken outdoors but you can’t prepare smoked ribs outdoors. I wonder if our County Board is aware of this intrusion taking place. Plus they want to get paid for these events. What a joke. They didn’t even spend a nickel to support us.