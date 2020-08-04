Pandemic has made our freedom costly
Freedom isn’t free — the COVID cost is our safety.
Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided that regulating virus exposure was illegal, we’ve seen clusters of young people at Half Moon Beach, “rolling tap” cable car pedalers laughing and yelling, and bars and restaurants traced to COVID-19 spread. We are paying the price with 500 cases and three deaths in Eau Claire County.
Americans have sacrificed our freedoms for safety in the past. We gave up freedoms so the “greatest generation” could win World War II. We gave up privacy to stop another terrorist attack after 9/11. And now we are called again to make a choice: freedom or safety.
This disease can be stopped to keep our families safe, but this means limiting travel, wearing masks and changing the ways we interact. In November, we can elect people who take the threat seriously, tell us the truth and plan for recovery.
Freedom is not free but the price of COVID-19 disease is too high a price to pay.
Crispin Pierce
Eau Claire
Wearing a mask isn’t too much to ask
When I was young I had two choices: I could be drafted into the military or run to Canada.
In the military, I did as I was told. I spent two years in the military and the government told me what to wear, what to eat and what to do. Yes, the government can tell you what to do.
It is simple. We are being told by experts that wearing masks will save lives. This generation doesn’t understand doing the right thing rather than whatever you want. It is not difficult. Wear a mask.
John Hoffmann
Eau Claire
Local senior couple’s trash efforts lauded
Maybe you’ve seen them; a rather fit looking senior couple with their long-handled grabbers and plastic shopping bags walking the Eau Claire streets, parks and trails picking up trash.
They don’t seem to be bothered by the odd looks they get from some passers-by but will tell you they appreciate the occasional thank you. When asked if they get upset that people drop their garbage (particularly cigarette butts) the gentleman explained: “I can’t think about it that way. We try to stay focused on the positive; getting out on a nice day, getting some exercise and doing something good for our community. Besides, I’m working on my karma.”
They also explained how much their grandchildren enjoyed joining them on their trash excursions and that each child received their own “grabber” for Christmas. Maybe more grandparents should give this a try.
Allen Ebel
Eau Claire