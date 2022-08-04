Writer off base on gun issue
In a letter to the editor dated Aug. 1, a reader suggested that “a more immediate protection (to school shootings) occurs when a school has several concealed-carry staff and teachers on board.” This kind of logic alarms and confounds me. First, to suggest that more guns makes us safer runs contrary to common sense. The prevalence of guns and flying bullets is the problem, not the solution. Second, the presence of guns in school is the problem, not the solution.
What does make perfect sense is that a proponent of guns is suggesting that, in a world where far too many people believe that “guns are the solution,” we solve our American addiction to guns with even more guns. This is a classic form of Second Amendment denial.
The writer then goes on to say that “there are many patriotic citizens who are employed in schools who would willingly and lovingly agree to protect the students.” This is absurd for another few reasons: One, because the presence of guns does not define patriotism, two, because patriots don’t believe that bullets are the best expression of said patriotism, and three, name one unarmed teacher who wouldn’t lay down their own life for one of their students. How insulting to educators to suggest that the only trait that makes them courageous is a weapon.
Guns don’t make us safer. smarter or more determined. They create more pervasive and more dangerous conditions. To put it simply, guns don’t protect people; people protect people. When Americans begin to realize that addressing gun culture is the responsible redress to gun violence, they will desist from talking the nonsense that arming school teachers will result in the end of gun violence.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire
Let’s address woes at border
Each likely paid around $10,000. They died. Their journey ended in a hot sweltering refrigeration truck in Texas. There were no refunds and little media coverage.
It’s a lucrative business, human trafficking. It’s the latest commodity, besides drugs assaulting both sides of the southern border. An issue the current administration chooses not to address. We, too, indulge ourselves into thinking this is all for a “better life.”
Does a better life include rape, drownings, slavery, maybe disappearances and abandonment. Does a better life include the destruction of border towns and their infrastructure? The very infrastructure the migrants depend upon and expect.
The secretary of Homeland Security stated recently, “The border is secure.” Endless is the flow of migrants. Imagine the monies being moved. Remember the T-shirts. This is no longer T-shirts, but something more expensive and hideous. Coaches, planes and other means of transportation trek their human cargo, until recently, destinations unknown. Navigating them is Social Services. Who pays? All courtesy of the taxpayers and sometimes churches, etc.
Lost are the children. Where are they? Rumors surface of building housing for children unaccompanied. Who pays?
He invited them, opened the border, 53 died near San Antonio. There were no visits from Air Force One, no condolences. Perhaps now with the disaster moving to New York City and Washington, D.C., the current administration will take notice.
Zoila Ramirez Drost
Eau Claire
Traffic a concern at new site
As a frequent commuter on County T into Eau Claire from Chippewa Falls, I found the headline “Future Jam” quite apt and concur with nearby residents’ concerns over noise and traffic.
With Jeffers Road also seeing new home construction, traffic congestion is increasing on a route I and certainly others make use of.
Time will tell how having a multiple-use event facility on a two-lane county highway affects both the local residents and community at large.
Ralph Palmer
Chippewa Falls
Progress made on Medicaid
Slightly more than 75% of the states have accepted Medicaid expansion from the federal government. All 12 of the states that have refused have Republican-controlled state legislatures. These states include Wisconsin and North Carolina.
In the General Assembly session in North Carolina that ended in early July, “the GOP-controlled House and Senate passed separate, bipartisan measures by wide margins that would put the state on the path to Medicaid expansion,” reported The Washington Post. There were several catalysts.
Members of the Republican-controlled Ohio delegation testified as to how effectively the program was helping individuals and the state economy. It was made clear the federal government would continue to provide 90% of funding with 10% provided by the state. The cost of the state share would be covered by assessments on the state’s hospitals and insurance plans. From a fiscal perspective there would be no tax increase, no monies taken from the state’s budget surplus or other state-budgeted programs. Not only would North Carolina receive $1.2 billion from the federal government over the next two years to support Medicaid expansion, they would also get over $1 billion in additional money from special COVID-19 funding. This expansion would provide health care to hundreds of thousands of low-income, hard-working North Carolinians and strengthen the economies and job opportunities in their communities.
North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said in the Post story, “this is an opportunity to take federal dollars, actually present a savings to the state of North Carolina and increase access to health care.” Republican members of both sides of the aisle in Wisconsin would be wise to follow the logic of Republican legislators in North Carolina. If you do the math, for so many reasons, it’s just common sense ($cents.)
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Removing flowers ill-advised
I wish to thank the Leader-Telegram and Suzanne Kittelson for bringing to light on June 29 the great injustice that was done to families with loved ones buried in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Shortly after Memorial Day, without any notice or warning, our artificial flowers that we had placed in tribute and remembrance of our loved ones were heartlessly removed. On the rules and regulations signs at the cemetery entrances, the only notation referring to artificial flowers was that they cannot be in or on the ground. According to this, I was in full compliance as mine were securely fastened inside a regulation plant stand using miniature bungee cords.
When I spoke to two cemetery employees and their director on June 20, they denied removing my flowers. Thus I was given no opportunity to retrieve them.
Taking someone’s property without their knowledge or consent constitutes stealing. This was blatant disrespect to both the living and the dead.
Carole Veness
Eau Claire