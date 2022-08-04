Writer off base on gun issue

In a letter to the editor dated Aug. 1, a reader suggested that “a more immediate protection (to school shootings) occurs when a school has several concealed-carry staff and teachers on board.” This kind of logic alarms and confounds me. First, to suggest that more guns makes us safer runs contrary to common sense. The prevalence of guns and flying bullets is the problem, not the solution. Second, the presence of guns in school is the problem, not the solution.