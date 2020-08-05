Electoral College needs to be updated
Clearly in our presidential election some votes count more than others. This is why in recent times two individuals who tallied the most votes for president of the United States did not become the president. It’s the primary reason we need to alter the way the Electoral College works.
Under the current system, the individual in most states who gets the most votes in the presidential election gets all of the electoral votes from that state. The first and primary implication of this model is that voters are not actually voting for who they want to be president. What they are really voting for is the presidential candidate that they want to win their state.
The second implication of the current model is that if you voted for the person who loses your state, your vote is negated. The winner takes all. Under the First Amendment it certainly is easy to interpret this as a violation of an individual’s right to freedom of speech. The solution is to take this issue to the Supreme Court on the grounds that in every national presidential election a significant percentage of the voting public ends up having their First Amendment rights violated when their vote is essentially thrown out because they are on the losing side in their state. If the court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, all states would need to delegate their Electoral College votes in proportion to how the people in that state voted.
It seems to me that we are far enough into the history of this democracy to finally get to the point where all votes count and all votes are equal when we the people of the United States choose our president. It’s time to end the process where some votes count more than others.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.