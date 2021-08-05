Anti-vaxxers should be accountable
I was recently notified that the skilled nursing facility where my mother is staying had a staff member who tested positive for COVID. This worker had chosen to not be vaccinated for COVID.
Because of this, all residents are confined to their rooms and constantly tested. In addition, we cannot visit my 95-year-old mother. Since the employee who tested positive for COVID has had every opportunity to be vaccinated, I was wondering several things:
Should this employee now be charged with the additional expense the facility goes through for testing?
Should this employee be charged for all their medical expenses related to curing them of COVID?
If a patient dies, should they be charged with manslaughter?
I am just wondering what responsibility they have for treating a highly infectious and deadly disease in such a cavalier fashion, especially since they are working in a health facility. I think it is time that the anti-vaxxers are held accountable for their own medical expenses and for the expenses related to their actions. Perhaps more employees and businesses need to take action and be accountable for their anti-vaxx decisions.
I was glad to see that the NFL fines unvaccinated players and is looking at charging teams for lost revenue at games that are cancelled due to teams not following COVID protocols. This is a step in the right direction.
James Schroeder
Eau Claire
One’s rights need to be respected
Four-hundred and 42 days.
My husband was counting how many days we stayed home during the pandemic. During those 442 days I went to the clinic twice and the grocery store about three times and always wore a mask. Finally, about a month after we did not have to wear masks, we went out to eat. Wow, it was so good to see people and to get out.
Now all of you who don’t believe in the COVID shot are taking that freedom away from me again. You say it is your right but what about my rights? They want to go back to mask mandate, and I will do that. But I think they need to have people who do not want the COVID shot to quarantine themselves instead of making all of the ones who have gotten the shot and done everything to protect people from getting COVID.
More than 600,000 people have died of COVID. How can people think it is not real? I respect your rights. Please respect mine and get the shot.
Mary Lou Parker
Eleva
Event warranted better coverage
I was a little surprised at the lack of organized recognition for the recent military convoy.
To my knowledge, Walmart did not promote it, and it was held in their parking lot. The local service clubs did not have an organized presence. The local newspaper had a story before the convoy arrived, but did not have a followup feature. There was no presence by the local television stations, and I did not recognize anyone from the chamber or similar organizations.
And yet some of the convoy vehicle owners came from Texas, Alabama and North Carolina to take part in the event, which featured some one-of-a-kind vehicles dating back to 1918. Frankly, Stanley did a better job of recognition with an antique fire truck leading the parade, followed by a very modern fire truck and an easily recognized presence by the service clubs.
An opportunity like this may never come again. We should have taken advantage of it.
Keith Sommerfeld
Eau Claire
Life was simpler many years ago
Remember when parents brought their children in droves to get the polio shot?
All of America saw for the first time the Black population go to the voting booths. The lines at the voting booths were blocks long and promoted by both parties to “get out and vote.” We were taught in school our elected officials worked for us, not themselves. The MMR shots came out. Elected officials in both parties made up one bill together that was voted on. Doctors made house calls.
The simplicities of American democracy.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls
Let’s address our climate concerns
A strong, economy-wide price on carbon could reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero; the goal as set forward by the city and county of Eau Claire.
All of the evidence shows that a carbon fee that sends carbon cash back payments to households will actually improve the economy and create jobs.
The list of countries that already practice some method of national carbon pricing includes Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, the European Union (27 countries), Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, the UK and Ukraine. Other countries that are considering joining them include Brazil, Brunei, Indonesia, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. Many countries, including most of our large trading partners, have instituted some form of national carbon pricing. Of all the world’s developed economies, only Australia and the U.S. do not have nationwide carbon pricing in place.
Now is the time for Congressman Ron Kind and Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to support legislation allowing us to join the world in addressing this global challenge.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Historic homes appealing as ever
In these pessimistic times, it is helpful to consider positive achievements.
Has anyone noticed how beautiful many of our older, middle-income neighborhoods have lately become through the use of vinyl siding? Many gracious old houses are made even more so because of the vinyl.
On any given sunny day, with the trees in full bloom, what were previously ordinary-looking streets have become a visual joy.
Michael Cunningham
Altoona
Concert seems a case of hypocrisy
A recent article in the Leader-Telegram talked of Bon Iver getting set to perform at Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park at the Water of Life Concert in protest of the Enbridge Line 3 of the Canadian Pipeline.
This got me to thinking. Will all of these performers, equipment in tow, along with the thousands of attendees from across the country, be walking to the concert, riding their bikes to the concert or taking that elusive flying pig that my dad used to tell me of?
Having a blind eye to some of the realities of life may help them sleep better at night. However, both of my eyes see right through the hokum.
Brent Robinson
Eau Claire