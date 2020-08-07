Criticisms abound in regard to climate 'expert'
In a recent Voice of the People letter, “Expert weighs in on climate change realities,” the writer referenced the opinions of MIT Professor Richard Lindzen to raise doubts about climate change.
Earlier this year Lindzen petitioned President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of a United Nations panel on climate change. Lindzen’s letter prompted 22 MIT scientists to write Trump to point out Lindzen’s many errors.
Lindzen is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that stresses free markets and limited government. Lindzen’s politics inform his science, and as such, Lindzen is a fraud, obviously.
For those seriously interested in climate change, I recommend James Hansen’s "Storms of My Grandchildren" and Elizabeth Kolbert’s "The Sixth Extinction." Hansen is widely recognized as the world’s leading authority on climate change, and Kolbert’s insightful book received the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction.
Roland Mead
Eau Claire