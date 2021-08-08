Wisconsinites friendly and helpful
I was out riding my bike today when the chain came off the gears. It happens occasionally and it’s not a difficult fix.
While I was putting it back on, a fellow in a truck stopped and asked if I needed any help. I explained what had happened, thanked him and declined his offer. When I was done, he said “now you have grease all over your hands.” I said, “Yeah, that’s what grass is for,” figuring I’d wipe my hands off on the grass growing along the roadside. Well he got out of his cab, went to the back and produced a couple of paper towels that he handed to me. I thanked him, he went on his way, and I resumed my bike ride.
When my wife and I are out riding our bikes we often wave to people whether we know them or not. They wave back. People in Wisconsin are like that. Friendly. They wave to people whether they know them or not. People in Wisconsin are helpful too, like the fellow in the truck. We often read or hear in the news about all the bad things that are happening. We seldom hear about the good things. Probably because there’s not enough paper or time to talk about all the good things.
I think good things, like the fellow in the truck stopping to help me out, happen all the time. And they happen way, way, way more often than bad things happen. We just don’t hear about them. But thanks again to the fellow in the truck, and all the millions of friendly Wisconsinites who would do the same thing.
James Hathaway
Chippewa Falls
Fires, floods and the climate crisis
The lead news stories lately have been about record heat, drought and wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada — who hasn’t noticed the smoke smell, hazy skies and air quality alerts — followed by stories of flooding in other parts of the country and world. These fires and floods are worsened by human-caused climate warming.
Burning coal, oil and natural gas releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere where it acts like a blanket, preventing heat from escaping into space. This added heat raises temperatures and speeds evaporation from water bodies, soils and plants, increasing the severity of droughts and wildfires. This evaporated water — combined with warmer air’s ability to hold more moisture — contributes to torrential rains and flooding in other areas. Basically the water cycle is in overdrive.
This June was the hottest on record. But for our children, it will be one of the coolest in their lifetimes unless we rapidly reign in carbon dioxide pollution.
Scientists, economists and business groups all agree that putting a price on carbon is the single most effective policy for cutting carbon pollution at the scale and speed necessary.
Our senators should include this incredibly powerful tool in their upcoming reconciliation package and lead the world in reducing carbon pollution.
Let our senators know you support a price on carbon pollution in the reconciliation package by using Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s online tool: cclusa.org/senate. It takes less than five minutes to help turn down the heat powering fires and floods.
Dan Herscher
Birchwood