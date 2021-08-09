Incentive needed
I continue to struggle with the people who refuse to get the COVID vaccines to protect everyone’s health.
There have been numerous studies that prove they offer protection against COVID deaths. Most of those getting COVID now are the unvaccinated. Because the vaccine is cost-free and available everywhere, I believe the unvaccinated are responsible for getting COVID and now are giving it to others.
Therefore, on behalf of the public good, I believe those who continue not to be vaccinated should have to pay for all the expenses for treatment if they or loved ones get COVID. I think it is high time insurance companies start protecting those who get vaccinated, hoping to prevent anyone from a COVID death. It is time for all of us to protect our medical system and do what our researchers recommend.
Please do this for your family and others in the world. Money talks.
Carol Allen
Eau Claire
AP article deceptive
The recent Associated Press article on soaring U.S. gun and ammunition sales was less than honest.
Reporting on the 20 million guns sold last year and the eight million first-time buyers, the AP writer was quick to suggest “the COVID-19 pandemic” as a reason for the surge — while ignoring the greater reason.
In May of last year Americans watched in horror as domestic terrorists burned the Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis, and in days following, looted, torched or otherwise damaged 1,500 locations in the Twin Cities area. The riots quickly spread to Chicago, New York and dozens of other Democrat-controlled cities. In some they continued throughout the month of June as domestic terrorists used the death of George Floyd as an excuse to loot and to burn police cars and buildings. In early August, antifa, Black Lives Matter and other defund-the-police advocates barricaded officers in a Portland precinct and tried to set it on fire.
During that summer of rioting our controlled media under reported and/or downplayed events by referring to the nightly mobs on the streets as “mostly peaceful protesters.” Certain CNN, MSNBC and NPR pundits, in an attempt to shift blame from their fellow Democratic voters, suggested there were “white supremacists” acting as agent provocateurs among the protesters.
Contrary to the theory of the AP article, the surge in gun sales was not triggered by a disease that originated in Wuhan, China. It was driven by decent, law-abiding citizens, fearful of the criminals in their midst, seeking to protect themselves when the police could not. The AP writer, by omitting this reality, was guilty of deception.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Right is at risk
GOP politicians want to take away your right to vote.
They use the words that it will stop “voter fraud.” But it has no truth or facts to it. They hide behind closed doors doing it, making it harder for you to vote. They mail in their vote or drive up and have a picture of them voting, not standing line for hours like you do. They have the polls close before you cast your vote in “certain areas.”
Former President Donald Trump and the GOP called the rioters good people on Jan. 6. They attacked the building, thrashed it, and Capitol Police were injured. Flags were flown where only the American flag is to be flown. As a veteran, I take that as a personal insult.
The person charged with trespassing remarked that the window was broken out and he just walked in. Then looting is not a crime if the door is broken out, right? No excuse can be made for that day. We all saw it and read about it. That is a fact.
The person who stated Washington, D.C., is controlled by the Democrats with no representation for him forgot to say that that is what goes on in Madison every day — the other way.
Warren Schiedler
Bloomer