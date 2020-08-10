Local brewery makes ill-advised decision
An open letter to Leinenkugel Brewing Co. management.
Your decision to abandon the “Indian Maiden” in the Leinenkugel’s logo is tragic. You are playing into the agenda of the radical left, which wants to destroy American culture and replace it with its Marxist, socialist utopia.
Mascots are symbols of honor. Nobody ever adopted a mascot as a form of insult. The American practice of using Native American images and words is a form of integrating the minority culture into the mainstream. That’s positive.
If mascots are derisive, then Bucky Badger is an insult to wildlife. The Nebraska Cornhusker is an insult to farmers. The Minnesota Vikings ridicule Norwegians. The Washington Senators insult legislators. Twisted logic.
Why stop with the Leinenkugel’s trademark or the names of sports teams? According to your no-Indian logic, we should then change the names of half the places in Wisconsin. “Chippewa” is Indian. Chippewa Falls could perhaps become Falls to the left. “Wisconsin” is Indian; it might be renamed Deep State.
The whole issue is so ridiculous that it can’t be taken at face value; it’s the radical left’s campaign to “erase America.” Has a great silent majority ever been more silent or complicit in its own cultural suicide?
Gregg Condon
Menomonie