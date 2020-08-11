Change of voting location unwelcome
I’m a resident of Altoona and have tried to vote in each election that has come up. I’m frustrated to admit that today, I skipped the primary election and am ashamed to admit that it was, in hindsight, for reasons that others might consider unimportant.
It used to be, elections were held either at City Hall or at the fire department, both centrally located to Altoona’s residential areas, where people could walk from their homes to vote. It was essentially a community-driven event, an opportunity not only to vote but also to mingle (even with masks) with fellow voters. However, the lords of the manor in Altoona’s government have decided to move voting all the way down to the River Prairie development, an area that is almost entirely commercial, with only a handful of residents living in apartments. This area is far removed from the vast majority of residences in Altoona, and it’s not an easy walk to get there. Traveling by vehicle, the roads and the parking are atrocious (with or without the mandatory back-in parking). (This appears to be part of a larger effort to shove the River Prairie development, which really isn’t part of the “Altoona community,” down our throats.)
It appears that Altoona’s decision-makers are actively trying to discourage people from casting their ballots. In our day and age, with everything going on, it would behoove all governments to make it easier for citizens to vote, to encourage that civic participation. What message are they trying to send to voters by putting our single polling location out on the far edges of the city, away from where people live?
James Kaufman
Altoona