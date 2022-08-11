An open letter to candidate Stanley
When I asked you if you had watched the Jan. 6 hearings, you said you considered it divisive politics.
The hearings document what brought about the events of Jan. 6. Republicans act as if everything is business as usual, but in fact Rome is burning. The hearings provide incontrovertible evidence of Donald Trump’s outlandish and illegal schemes to remain in power. If you, Josh Stanley, would be open to these truths, it might influence your decision to run as a Republican (in Assembly District 91 .
There is a tidal wave of damning evidence about what Trump did to our country on the days leading up to Jan. 6. In spite of that, the Republican Party continues to stand behind him. It’s as if the entire Republican Party is unwilling to acknowledge that the emperor has no clothes. Trump will fall, as Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister did, when a critical number of Republican Congress people have the courage to demote and dismiss Trump to the smoldering ash pile of history.
No matter what your vision is for Eau Claire, until the Party you have chosen acknowledges the truth publicly about this treasonous subversive man who would stop at nothing to stay in power, including throwing his own Vice President under the bus, I cannot support a single Republican.
You should have chosen to run as what you say you are, an Independent. You are an engaging and amiable man who has nonetheless chosen to tie your wagon to a weak and unprincipled Republican Party. If you are not that, you may want to reconsider your aspirations.
Cindy Harper
Eau Claire
Back Marsy’s Law to protect victims
I believe strong constitutional crime victims’ rights are essential to bring balance to our criminal justice system, which is why I support Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law protects crime victims with rights such as the right to be heard and the right to restitution. Each one of these rights is important to ease the process of the criminal justice system for survivors and their families, but I believe the right to privacy is especially important.
Imagine how much more pain and trauma would be caused to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault without the right to privacy.
Because of Marsy’s Law, survivors are offered constitutional protection against their abusers. These rights are fundamental to protect victims from further harm and give victims a fair chance to navigate through a trial and be heard and treated with respect.
Survivors have already suffered enough at the hands of their abusers, and Marsy’s Law is essential to reducing harm in the criminal justice system.
Leah Johnson
Chippewa Falls
Like it or Not
Perhaps it’s just that I’m an old curmudgeon. Then maybe I find it difficult accepting the modern ways of spoken communication – at least that spoken by young people. My problem is, I believe there to be a viral infestation present in our present-day spoken English language. When I listen to young people speaking, it all becomes quite evident. Maybe by now, after hearing it for some time, folks are simply immune to this phenomenon. Perhaps it’s just me. I find it to be at the very least, strange. Listen the next time you have an opportunity.
It would seem that every time, for every sentence, for every thought, there is the ever-present usage, and usually in multiples, of the word like. For instance; “Like you know like what I like mean”? Do you hear this word usage as I hear it? Every time I hear the word like, I keep thinking to myself, is the speaker referring to the definition of like as; either similar to or is it affection for? If neither of these definitions add to the substance of the sentence or the thought, why inject the word like at all? Like, do these like young like people like know how like stupid this like sounds repeating the word like like so many like times? Why is the word like like necessary to like having like effective like communication?
So, like since I do not like understand this like over usage of this like now like useless like word in the like spoken language, like will I like ever like be able to like figure out the like why of this like rampant use of the word like? Like maybe some astute like youngsters could like answer my like question.
Not likely…
Richard L. Freitag
Eau Claire