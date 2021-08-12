More sympathy, understanding needed
I read with interest and sympathy Kong Pheng Pha’s opinion piece, “How to teach history after Sunisa Lee,” in the Aug. 6 edition. His telling of the Hmong plight of separation and intentional racist political decisions to isolate Hmongs in order to eradicate their culture is reminiscent of our treatment of Native Americans and Blacks, as well as Irish and Jews and, and ...
Here in Barron County we experience continued racism in the form of labeling the Black Lives Matter movement as “anti-police.” It is certainly no such thing. Black Lives Matter is recognizing the long history of racism in America in housing, health care, employment, education and criminal justice.
Labeling is a logical fallacy. It is combining different things “into one basket.” Stereotyping, generalizing, bad thinking. We have an awful lot of that today. Whether it’s labeling “pro-maskers” as Hitlers in disguise or women who don’t want a baby as “murderers,” bad thinking is dangerous to our freedom, democracy and country. Life is diverse and complex. We need to accept that and try to see the differences with sympathy and understanding.
Margaret Kolbek
Cumberland
Fair play important outside of athletics
Government has the responsibility of refereeing, to ensure that the rules of the game are enforced and that fair opportunity to succeed is accorded every player. It’s a means of ensuring “domestic tranquility.” Foul play is upsetting at best; ruinous at worst.
If refs are dispensed with, a team can advantage itself by employing devious maneuvers, calling all the shots in its favor, going even so far as to reject points scored by the opposition and declare itself the winner.
Of course, if such were to happen, not only would the outcome be illegitimate, the game itself would break down.
If we are so adamant that fair play be honored in sports, why fail to practice it in democracy? We should insist that the referees in both cases be authorized to enforce the rules, and that those rules be agreed to by the players, else there’s no game on.
If the players on one team are better scorers, the other team takes it upon themselves to improve their next performance. They don’t play dirty the next time around to compensate.
So let’s get out there as fair-minded Americans and play a clean game, as if the refs weren’t needed. Let’s earn our win.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Vaccinations key to a return to normal
It is rather obvious that when you put the cart ahead of the horse, the horse will get a sore nose pushing the cart. A perfect example of this is when people who refuse the COVID vaccine will take the family dog, Rover, to the vet to get his shots. It is both ironic and hilarious that people put the health of their pets ahead of their own well-being.
“To be, or not to be.” Let’s face it, people who choose to be vaccinated think that it is a moral obligation to protect themselves and others from a preventable disease that causes pain, suffering, agony, and there is also the potential for death.
It’s plan and simple: The key element in getting this country and the world back to normal again is the COVID vaccine. It’s a miracle; give it a shot.
Here’s an Almighty question: Did God have a hand in the development of the COVID vaccine? In an astounding way, you better believe it. His hands are enormous. In fact, like the song goes, “He’s got the whole world in His hands.”
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
Lessons can be learned from polio era
A newly elected GOP congressman died at age 41 because he caught the virus before the vaccine was available. His widow was recently on TV saying she would have given anything if he could have had the shot.
I recall my dad saying the same thing about me nearly 70 years ago. I was stricken with polio six months before the Salk vaccine was available. I spent over three months in a Duluth, Minnesota, hospital and have had to deal with the after effects all my life. People then were grateful when a vaccine had been developed to halt the crippling and sometimes deadly disease.
Back then there was no internet spewing misinformation or crackpot hosts on TV news shows downplaying the seriousness of the COVID pandemic. People did not foolishly listen to the bogus advice of politicians over that of medical experts, as many are doing now.
People then used common sense. Most everyone got vaccinated and the dreaded polio was soon a thing of the past. It’s too bad that common sense is in such short supply today.
Roger Lindelof
Glenwood City
Many issues to address in Third District
With Ron Kind’s announcement for retirement, many come to question what’s next for the Third District. The answer remains to keep someone who is bipartisan and can work towards progress in the best way possible. That is why I’m announcing my run for Congress.
We have longed for someone who will stand for the everyday citizen and stand for the workers that are the backbone of America. We need to fix climate change, access to health care for all, and fix our divided system.
That’s why I plan to attack patent protections that are abused daily (i.e. drugs like insulin, mesalamine or Humira). Companies, far too often, overextend their rights to these drugs and extract as much profit as attainable. I plan to attack the absurdity that insurance companies use to make understanding your coverage more difficult. We must seek to put people first over greedy corporate demands.
My citizens-over-corporations ideology does not just end with health care. We must see the end to private prisons, the end to the military industrial complex, the end to corrupt anti-union acts, and more. It is not a time to sit by idly and allow corporate control of our country. We must be by the people, and for the people.
I stand for every citizen and I stand for human rights. Now is not a time for partisanship, it’s a time to move forward. My personal number will be available to everyone to express their open opinion (608-540-8098).
Brett Knudsen
Holmen