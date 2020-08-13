President shouldn’t be reelected in fall
As the worst public health menace in decades invaded America in January, we had exactly the wrong type of person to respond to it occupying the White House. His failure will haunt us into next year.
When he became president, Donald Trump brought with him disdain for safety regulations and science. He also had contempt for the previous president and hoped to undo everything Barack Obama had accomplished.
Trump was quick to grab sole credit for any good news and took “no responsibility” for problems. He claimed mainstream media stories were “fake news” and encouraged far-right conspiracy fiction.
He valued business and profits; his TV theme song had been “Money.” He wasn’t much interested in regular workers; his catchphrase was “You’re fired.”
So when the coronavirus arrived, Trump downplayed warnings from doctors. His administration had cut funding for and “streamlined” President Obama’s pandemic response agency. Executive leaders who left after the group was “reorganized” were not replaced.
Trump rarely wore a face mask. His supporters, more than willing to believe the virus was “another hoax,” happily followed his example. The virus spread.
After playing at being a “wartime president” for about three weeks, Trump saw the economy he needed to be reelected was falling apart. He wanted America back to work but didn’t want blame for any problems.
So he side-stepped responsibility, saying the states would have to decide when to open. Governors who moved carefully, using the White House’s own standards for safe reopening, were belittled and told to “liberate” their states. The uneven, patchwork situation in a highly mobile nation ensured the virus’ progress.
It was a “perfect storm” of ignorance, arrogance and incompetence. Every president eventually faces a crisis. Trump delayed, ducked and fumbled this crisis. He doesn’t deserve a second chance.
William Mills
Eau Claire
Black lives matter but BLM is misguided
As a private business, the Lismore Hotel has every right to express their views, including via a mural on their building. However, I believe that the general manager was missing the point, whether willfully or ignorantly, when she made the following statement to those with reservations about the mural:
“My response to them is that if they feel that black lives don’t matter, that we’re probably not the right business for them to patronize and that they should find somewhere else” (weau.com, Aug. 3).
I think there are very few people who don’t believe black lives matter — small letters. However, believing black lives matter is very different from supporting Black Lives Matter — capital letters. BLM expressly supports dismantling the nuclear family, especially in regard to the role fathers play in the family. How has that worked for the black community so far?
BLM promotes defunding the police. How is that working in Minneapolis, Portland New York and Chicago? Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, a Black female with many years of police experience, resigned her position in the wake of such a defunding decision. There’s racial progress for you.
BLM organizers in Chicago said the violence and looting there on Aug. 9 (including 13 police officers injured and $60 million in property damage) was justified because it was a form of “reparations.” If someone offers the view that “All Lives Matter,” “Unborn Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter,” they are often marginalized, denigrated and shamed as being racist and intolerant. No irony there. Three raised clenched black fists (emblematic of Black power) do not exactly evoke sympathy for racial healing and harmony.
I very much believe that black lives matter, that all black lives matter, and that all lives matter. But black lives matter ≠ Black Lives Matter.
Brian Keith
Bloomer
Nothing wrong with changing beer label
Here are three responses to the recent beer label and team mascot lament (Aug. 11) in the Leader-Telegram.
1. The label on the bottle doesn’t affect the quality of the beer.
2. If I was of Native American descent I don’t think I’d feel honored by having a silly caricature of one of my ancestors classified with a rodent (gopher) or weasel (badger, wolverine).
3. Learning a few new team nicknames is a cost-free way of acknowledging the sins of my European-immigrant ancestors.
Robert Langer
Eau Claire
Trump’s behavior linked to that of a bully
I remember what grade I was in, the first time someone made our teacher cry.
It was in fifth grade, and it was a boy, and he was a bully. He had smarts, he was clever, but he was mean, and bold enough to try and bring the teacher down. And he succeeded. He was actually cheered on by a very small entourage of like-minded kids who didn’t have the guts to try themselves, but really got off on encouraging him.
I remember being shocked that anyone would actually go after a teacher that way. The disrespect was appalling. I saw it again in the next couple of grades as well, unfortunately, and the pattern was always the same. It was the first time, though, that made this lasting impression on me.
And this is how I see our current president. Clear as day. His ads reflect the meanness, cleverness and deviousness of a fifth-grade bully. Worse, they misdirect facts and draw blatantly false conclusions. And President Donald Trump endorses them. Of course he endorses them. You know why? They appeal to him and they define him; he is the epitome of the fifth-grade bully.
Please don’t vote for him.
Margie Stauft
Augusta
Sunday’s Leader-Telegram will be missed
We are going to miss the Sunday Leader-Telegram.
Rarely has a Sunday gone by that we haven’t stopped to buy the Sunday newspaper, not only for the comics but also for the complete coverage the Leader-Telegram has provided of area, national and international news. Sundays won’t be the same without our favorite newspaper in hand.
Thank you for all the years of producing a quality Sunday edition. We will miss it.
Linda Dick
Whitehall