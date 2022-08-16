Nonvoters who were eligible to vote in the Aug. 9 primary election once again won in a landslide, as invariably happens. Moreover, as often happens, the number of eligible nonvoters exceeded the combined total number of voters from all parties.
There are many reasons why people don’t vote. Some reasons are for unfortunate circumstances beyond the prospective voter’s control. Other reasons relate to indifference, low priority for voting among other life activities, and/or simply not paying attention, for example.
There’s also understandable fatigue from the seemingly ceaseless onslaught of campaign advertising. Still other reasons relate to conscious decisions not to vote, as some kind of statement which the candidates, fortunately or unfortunately, do not get to hear.
Stakes were high in the Aug. 9 partisan primary. This was an opportunity to select the candidates for the November election, when the stakes will be even higher. In November, we get to choose who will represent and speak for all of us. The results will reflect what kind of democracy we want or even if we want a democracy at all, however imperfect it might be.
Now is already the time to prepare to vote in November. It is an even better time to prepare to be a voter, as a matter of regular behavior, lifestyle and personal identity.
In either case, to vote or to be a voter, keep in mind that nonvoter apathy is a pathetic default.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Pregnancy is unique to women
The recent article on monkeypox and how the Eau Claire City-County Health Department would react if a case reached the county reveals how the Centers for Disease Control is adopting terminology used by the liberal left.
While the CDC did admit that monkeypox is seldom fatal and that most cases are occurring among men who have sex with men, it referred to other groups of people who are more likely to get seriously ill or die if they catch the disease. In identifying one of these groups, someone at the CDC chose to describe them as “people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.” To use the term “people” in that context implies that it’s not just women who become pregnant and breast feed but people in general, i.e., men also. Such is the wishful thinking among the anti-Christian, cancel-culture element that is gaining influence in media, academia, government agencies and the Democrat Party.
Until recently, virtually no one disputed the fact that for all of human history pregnancy has been acknowledged by rational people as a biological process occurring in women only. It’s one of the differences that define women — as women.
Just days ago, during the passage of President Joe Biden’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act, GOP Senator Marco Rubio of Florida introduced an amendment that would have limited federal pregnancy programs to the only people who are capable of getting pregnant: biological females. All Senate Democrats voted against that amendment. In so doing they were denying that pregnancy is a biological process that occurs in biological women only. Add this insanity to the misery of an inflation rate that is now costing the average American family over $5,000 per year, and we know who not to vote for in November.