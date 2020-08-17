The TSA and CDC both are saving lives
I find human behavior endlessly fascinating but confusing. A current example of this is the furor over wearing masks in public to combat COVID-19. Those opposing this measure, forwarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are the most vociferous claiming it is an infringement of their personal freedoms.
These folks, of course, stand in endless Transportation Security Administration lines waiting for an agent to demand specific personal information and X-ray their personal belongings and their bodies. They suffer these indignities with bovine acceptance to prevent a minuscule risk of being killed by a terrorist.
Over the past 20 years fewer than 4,000 Americans were killed by terrorists and that includes the 9/11 carnage. One is statistically more likely to be killed by an animal attack. However these same people are outraged about having to wear a mask in public to protect themselves and others from a virus that has killed over 160,000 Americans with no end in sight.
We must alter this irrational behavior long enough to shorten this accursed pandemic to get our lives back and restart our economy. If China and Europe can do it, so can we. (By the way, I support both the TSA and the CDC because they save lives.)
Dr. Charles Nordstrom
Eau Claire
Incidents abound that need explanation
Please explain.
Is stabbing someone four times not attempted murder? This is the third time recently judges have given probation for either a stabbing or a shooting.
After one stabbing, the individual admitted he was trying to finish the other guy off. Result: probation.
Another time the individual puts a mask on attempting a robbery and shoots a guy in the leg. Result: probation.
Now another stabbing. Only four times. Result: probation.
When does attempted murder come into play? The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram should have a section titled, “Judge, please explain yourself.”
And explain when you sentence all these people doing drugs around their children why they are sentenced to not have contact with known drug dealers. If you know who the drug dealers are, why don’t you do something about it?
Please explain.
Thomas Schemenauer
Chippewa Falls
President Trump move instills confidence
I want to thank the president of the United States for putting my mind at ease concerning voting by mail.
I have seen in several news sources that the president, and the first lady, have requested absentee ballots in Florida.
By demonstrating his faith in the USPS to deliver his ballot safely and securely, he is truly leading by example. If it is good enough for the president, it’s good enough for me.
Thomas Thompson
Eau Claire
Including everyone would improve mural
I would like to see a mural that reads: red lives matter, brown lives matter, black lives matter, white lives matter, yellow lives matter.
Or it could be: brown lives matter, black lives matter, yellow lives matter, white lives matter, red lives matter.
Or any one of 118 other combinations.
Leon Salander
Eau Claire