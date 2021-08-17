Precautions benefit all of society
I have been interested in the debate about mandating masks in school.
We accept many things that restrict our absolute freedom. Obvious examples are the laws against driving drunk, speeding and running red lights. These laws exist in order to protect us from being killed by the fool who breaks them.
On TV I heard someone say that all heath decisions should be left up to the individual. There is some logic to that viewpoint as long as the decisions affect only the individual. Decisions about epidemics due to infectious disease, however, affect not only the individual but also society at large. We are currently in the midst of such an epidemic, which has already killed over 600,000 Americans.
It is the duty of government at all levels to do what it can to protect its citizens. The tools exist to control this epidemic, and we should use them. These tools are vaccination and, to a lesser extent, masking and social distancing. If all were vaccinated masking would not be necessary.
To those of you opposed to masking, your outrage is misdirected. You should be putting pressure on those who refuse to be vaccinated. If you are one of those who refuse vaccination, you should look into your soul and ask why you refuse to do something which benefits not only you but also your fellow citizens.
Dr. Donald Griffith
Eau Claire
Same mistakes keep being made
I remember watching the fall of Vietnam from my living room — watching North Vietnamese troops march across the bridge over the Perfume River in Hue, the same bridge my outfit crossed as we “protected” Hue against attack from the A Shau and points north.
We had turned the defense of the the country over to the South Vietnamese, creating the illusion that we had trained them to protect their country and that they were capable of doing so. At least, that’s what we were led to believe. But, in the final analysis, the higher-ups knew better. Historic intelligence shows that the U.S. was aware that there was no way the South Vietnamese army could defend the country against the overwhelming offense of the North Vietnamese with their Chinese and Russian support.
I’m not going to argue whether we were right or wrong to be there in the first place. But, our government, the politicians, keep on making the same mistakes. I’m wondering if our troops who fought and returned from Afghanistan have these same feelings — wondering why so many of their fellow servicemen fought and died while administrations and politicians tried to decide what was right and wrong, ultimately just deciding to quit, making their effort seem to be for naught.
Kenneth Smith
Eau Claire