Science backs need to wear face masks
I was disappointed to hear that some county sheriffs in our state have indicated they won’t enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order requiring masks to be worn in all indoor spaces.
As a medical doctor, I view this mandate as a practical, efficient and entirely acceptable measure to reduce coronavirus transmission. I’ll admit, not all masks are comfortable, and they do present inconvenience. But the disruption they cause to our lives is minor compared to the potential suffering and (especially in our parents’ and older relatives’ cases) death that COVID-19 continues to threaten all of us with.
Other than possibly affecting facial skin, there is almost no medical reason to avoid wearing a mask. Medical professionals like me wear them routinely, to protect ourselves and our patients. And, of course, I turn to research to back up my advice. Studies demonstrate how masks stop oral and aerosolized droplets from dispersing when people speak, and have shown that, in states and countries where enacted, mandatory mask policies have kept infection and death rates lower. They’re a simple, cost-effective tool we can use to go about some “normal activities” and keep our economy humming.
It’s unfortunate that this mandated habit has morphed into a political issue, rather than a scientific issue which it truly is. Likewise, it’s unfortunate that some sheriffs are choosing to ignore the law and, in effect, let the virus spread. If the role of our law enforcement leaders is truly to protect the safety and well-being of all our neighbors, they should be following the science — and the law — to do just that in the midst of this very unfortunate and devastating pandemic.
Dr. Thomas Hunt
Eau Claire