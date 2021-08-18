Rough experience at senior complex
On July 3, I and my family moved my elderly and disabled mother into senior apartments in Chetek. Once moved in, a neighbor across the hall knocked on my mom’s door and introduced herself. We talked to this woman, thinking she was nice, only to find out we were totally wrong. My mom found another tenant neighbor who is a lot more friendly, but there is a manager of the building and it’s been a living nightmare.
On July 8 the manager confronted my mother and told her I could no longer visit. I didn’t listen and continued to visit. On Aug. 3 I got a text from this “ex” friend across the hall stating my mother must have stolen her 65-inch TV. It was bought when her brother died, so we ignored her.
Once I was sitting in my mom’s recliner by the patio door when another tenant from the building walked up, cupped her eyes and looked into the apartment. It scared the living daylights out of me. On Aug. 16, this same tenant walked up to the door again, cupped her eyes and looked into the apartment.
The manager of this building has done nothing, which is just not right. On Aug. 17, my mom called the manager to complain. The manager told her not to worry about the tenant in her window and told my mother she talks too much to her new neighbor, talks too loud in her apartment and washes too much laundry too often, which is coin operated. We were waiting to hear that my mother breathes too much.
I have never seen or heard a manager talk so rudely to tenants and visitors. Words of advise to anyone wanting to put their parents in this building: do not do it.
Amber Toufar
Rice Lake
Misinformation on election a concern
I read read an article in the Aug. 11 edition of the Leader-Telegram titled, “Clark County clerk refutes claim that vote tallies were wrong.”
The clerk, Christina Jensen, a Republican who has served Clark County for 20 years, has been forced to defend the integrity of the 2020 presidential election from accusations made by Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, who claimed that hackers from Beijing had switched 24,000 votes for Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Considering that only 14,898 votes were cast in Clark County, and Trump won handily (10,002 votes to Biden’s 4,524), these claims were clearly false.
My initial reaction was laughter. Lindell’s claims are beyond the pale. His recent symposium in South Dakota where he presented “so-called evidence” that the election was hacked was even disputed by the people he hired to support his data dump, calling it a “turd.” My second reaction was anger. Because of Lindell’s lies, Jensen has been approached by people on the street who have asked her about the claims. While she has explained to them the inaccuracy of his claims, she can’t convince many of them the election wasn’t stolen.
My final reaction was sadness. After over 60 lawsuits, multiple recounts and a U.S. Justice Department determination that there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome of the election, many still believe the lie propagated by the former president. Rather than focus on the very real issues of the day — the delta variant of the coronavirus, homelessness, the elderly, etc. — our legislature has decided to spend money on a wild goose chase. I think the inability of certain people to accept reality is a symptom of misplaced anger, the fear of change, a lack of education or mental illness. You decide.
Steve Holzhausen
Eau Claire