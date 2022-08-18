Incompetence mars Congress
When did we get so many incompetent people in the House and Senate? It seems a few don’t understand how the law works and a lot of them are lawyers. The same applies to the Supreme Court; it looks more like they are ruling for one of the parties lately.
In the Republican Party, we have wing nuts like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley and Kevin McCarthy. On the other side there’s Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Barbara Boxer.
Now to the orange-haired crook.
Why hasn’t he been charged for: No. 1, trying to get the Georgia secretary of state to find him 11,000 more votes; No. 2, displaying the presidential seal at his golf courses when he plays, which is is another law he violates.
Now a couple more things. Trump said in 2016 if he lost the election, it was rigged. Then of course he said the same in 2020 and keeps saying it. Now the big one: He said anybody that takes the Fifth Amendment is a crook, so who took the Fifth with the New York attorney general over 400 times? Yep, Trump.
Trump is like Jim Jones from 1978 except he hasn’t given his supporters the poison Kool-Aid yet, just the Trump regular Kool-Aid. So, anybody that believes Trump isn’t a crook let me know because I have a bridge on U.S. 53 I’d like to sell and I just painted it.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
President Biden needs to go
“Shoeless Joe” Jackson was an outfielder who played Major League Baseball during the early 1900s. He had a career batting average of .356 (the third-highest in MLB history), but is best remembered for his involvement in a scandal to fix the 1920 World Series. He was banished from the game.
“Clueless Joe” Biden is a career politician who somehow rose to the U.S. presidency in his third attempt. When he is ultimately banished from the game, he will be best remembered as the least qualified and poorest performing president in the history of our republic. Thus the growing dismay by the Democratic Party hierarchy, their media minions and the many millions of remorseful Biden voters. Current polls now give him the lowest fan ratings since Gallop began presidential approval polling in the late ‘30s.
Since taking the field in January of 2021, he has mumbled, fumbled and stumbled through so many ill-prepared high-level meetings, press conferences and public appearances that his coaches and managers always cringe when he merely emerges from the dugout. Every time he swings for the fences, he whiffs. His batting average in crucial foreign and domestic situations so far is zero.
One option is to send in a “pinch hitter.” But all Americans know that his VP is too disoriented, awkward and inept to ever play at this level. Another option is to “designate for assignment” and put him on a Greyhound back to Delaware. In other words, deploying the same punitive tactics the Dems used twice during President Trump’s tenure — impeachment.
Hopefully enough common sense conservatives will be elected to Congress to turn around America’s 18-month long losing season. That can happen if enough stunned spectators get in the game come November.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
A lack of transparency
I wanted to touch briefly on the referenda on the ballot this fall, and perhaps give readers a bit of insight into just how much money the local government and government school district received in Eau Claire. The amounts are staggering when you consider what they are about to ask of local taxpayers.
For those who are not familiar, through various federal COVID relief bills, school districts across America received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds across three separate rounds. Further, the American Rescue Plan Act allocated additional emergency relief funds to local units of government.
Here’s the breakdown for our area:
• Eau Claire public schools: ESSER I: $1.8 million, ESSER II: $5.7 million, ESSER III: $12.7 million. Total: $20.2 million.
• Eau Claire city government: $13.5 million.
Neither the city government nor the schools have provided any kind of transparency as to where this money has gone or will go. And if they have, they should do a better job informing the constituency. As such, and as somebody who has been working on these issues for the better part of a decade, the idea that either of these local governments — and local schools are a form of local elected government with the power to levy taxes — is absolutely untenable.
John Jacobson
Eau Claire
Celebrating Social Security
Social Security turned 87 on Aug. 14. It has been a safety net for many.
If we read history, we have a hint of the “fight” that FDR took on to get an old-timers benefit for persons as they reached age 65. This included the legislators and the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
Taxes were collected for the first time in January of 1937 and the first one-time lump sum payment was made that same month. The Social Security Trust Fund was created. In 1940 regular payments started.
In 1956, monthly disability insurance benefits were first established. Benefits were provided for disabled insured workers between the age of 50 and 65 and for disabled children of retired or deceased insured workers if the child was disabled before age 18. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed into law a bill which taxed Social Security as income.
Happy 87th anniversary to Social Security, the economic lifeline for seniors, people with disabilities and families who lost a bread winner.
Carolyn Kaiser
Elk Mound
More choices needed
Lawrence Goldstone’s claim that “somewhere between 80 percent and 90 percent of the American electorate is frozen in ideological and party affiliation” is very puzzling. According to the most recent Gallup poll on party affiliation, 28% of Americans identify as Republicans, 29% as Democrats and 41% as independents. Among independents, about 45% lean Republican and an equal percentage Democrat.
This means that a large plurality of Americans are effectively disenfranchised: The one thing Democrats and Republicans agree on is that voters are to be allowed to choose between them, with no other option allowed. But this leads to a situation in which each party can hope that by frightening or bribing enough voters to give them the presidency and majorities in both houses of Congress, it can achieve absolute power. (The Supreme Court can be packed with enough compliant justices to do the bidding of the elected branches). The potential to acquire this power is as surely corrupting as its actual possession.
This is not to say there aren’t decent people in both parties, only that the dynamics of the system repress the expression of that decency, as well as exerting the strongest attraction to those who are anything but decent, who are motivated by the lust for power and privilege.
As I see it, the only way out is to provide more choices, to disrupt the political binary that prevails at present. There need to be at least three parties, such that none can govern except as the lead partner in a coalition. Voters need to understand that it is voting for one of the two dominant parties that represents throwing away one’s vote.
We need to free two-fifths of the population from the need to cast their ballots with clothespins on their noses.
Richard Homa
Menomonie