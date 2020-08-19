An overreaction to board member’s actions
Recently the Menomonie school board voted to censure board member Jim Swanson and ask for his resignation over some profanity. While asking for Swanson’s resignation is a bit far, what is deeply troubling is the board’s decision to refer the matter to the police department for the nebulous charge of disorderly conduct. That disorderly conduct being ... the use some profanity in a meeting.
For people who profess to love the Constitution and the Second Amendment, they really haven’t read the First Amendment because profanity is not actually a crime.
Furthermore, attempting to have a political opponent arrested and jailed because you disagree with their speech is not only highly inappropriate, it’s literally what our school books teach our children that evil governments do. I’m not excusing Swanson’s behavior, but seeking to criminalize someone you disagree with for their word choice is beyond the pale.
While Swanson’s actions went a bit far, it’s vital to remember why he was so upset. The school board voted to open up schools in an unsafe manner during a deadly pandemic. So while board members are clutching their pearls over a couple of uncouth words, actual people are going to die because of the decision of those very pearl clutchers.
At the end of the day, which do you find more profane: angry “bad words” spoken while trying to save lives or polite decorum where everyone smiles as teachers and students walk to their death? Because make no mistake, people are going to die.
Brandon Buchanan
Former Eau Claire City Council member and County Board supervisor
Madison