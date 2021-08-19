Part two of pertinent questions
Why are they called a farmers market when virtually nothing sold there comes from area farms?
Are those who provide sign language services taught to make those grotesque facial expressions while signing?
If LeBron James suddenly announced that he identifies as “female,” can he join the Women’s National Basketball Association?
Why does the American League have designated hitters but the National League still has “designated non-hitters” called the pitchers?
If local TV stations think it’s a good idea to have co-anchors deliver the news, why not use them for the sports and weather?
What changes more frequently, CDC guidance on the Wuhan virus or the weather?
Has St. Anthony of Fauci been right about anything in the past 18 months?
Why has this newspaper steadfastly refused to report the number of active virus cases per county?
Has there ever been a defense lawyer who votes Republican?
Will cartoonist Garry Trudeau (Doonesbury) ever recover from his Trump Derangement Syndrome?
How did George Orwell’s book “1984” go from fantasy to fulfilled prophecy in less than 60 years?
Why are so-called “whites” the only “community” ever accused of being racist?
Why does the MMC (Mainstream Media Cartel) often refer to conservatives as the far right, but the term “far left” is never used to describe the Marxist-Maoist wing of the Democratic Party?
If flying our flag upside-down is to “convey a sign of distress or great danger,” according to the U.S. Defense Department, how long into the Joe Biden regime before this becomes a common practice?
Of the 81 million Harris-Biden voters in 2020, how many millions are already having buyer’s remorse? Is there a single Donald Trump voter who now regrets it?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Writer lauded for vaccine letter
I would like to say thanks to the writer for his recent contribution to the Voice of the People on Aug. 6 (“Anti-vaxxers should be accountable”); my thoughts exactly.
People who refuse to be vaccinated are not respecting the rights of others, and this can cause great harm to their loved ones and others. When the hospitals fill with COVID patients, there is no room for the heart attack victims. This is criminal.
I strongly urge the writer to pass on the very informative article to other forms of news media such as NBC, CNN, CBS and so on. I would enjoy hearing the women on “The View” discuss your views on the anti-vaxxers.
Arleen Serum
Eau Claire
Details of Burrill’s case murky
It has now been over three weeks since Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill (La Crosse Catholic Diocese), former general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, resigned his post. This resignation occurred after The Pillar was set to come forward with its investigation into Catholic clergy involvement with Grindr.
I am from the monsignor’s diocese and have questions. If it is the case that Burrill had this involvement with Grindr, where is his public apology and admittance of his action(s)? If the La Crosse diocese has proof of this, where is its press release? The USCCB stated that Burrill’s actions did not involve minors — they didn’t mention other men.
Father James Altman was immediately stepped on when he stated the obvious truth that you can’t vote for a candidate that supports abortion and still be Catholic. For faithful Catholics, all that we hear now is crickets in regard to Burrill. If it didn’t involve minors, there would be no legal ramifications for Burrill to come forward. It is a simple question for our bishop to ask him. Either he did or he didn’t.
I have heard one too many times that there were no victims in the monsignor’s alleged actions. Note: There have been prosecuted cases involving minors using the Grindr app and being exploited. Yes, minors use Grindr.
Involvement of this type with other men is a mortal sin — for all involved. Dying in a state of mortal sin warrants hell.
Living with this type of addiction does not allow one to be effective in their vocation. Addictions don’t work that way.
These actions shake the faith of those that have little to no trust in our current leadership already.
No, these type of actions that the monsignor is now being questioned about are not “victimless.”
Monica Mohan
Fall Creek
‘When will you ever learn’ applies
In 1955 the folk singer Pete Seeger wrote the first three verses of “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” A decade later it became the theme song of the peace movement in opposition to the Vietnam War. There is a powerful line in that song which is repeated multiple times: When will you ever learn? When will you ever learn?
Among the lessons to be learned from Vietnam were, don’t get bogged down in a land war in Southeast Asia where you are seen by many of the populace as an invader, and American-style nation building isn’t going to work in a place you don’t belong. Suffice to say we lost that war. And you would think we learned those lessons. But clearly that’s not the case.
We have spent the last 20 years in Afghanistan trying to do what the French and then the Russians couldn’t do in their failed attempts at nation building. Through the filter of American exceptionalism we fell into the same faulty logic as we did in Vietnam. And just as in Vietnam we supported a questionable leadership that was not supported by the majority of the Afghan people.
The United States has spent a trillion dollars on this enterprise in which thousands of American lives were lost as well as a significantly larger number of citizens of Afghanistan, including women and children. With our withdrawal, Afghanistan is toppling like a house of cards into the hands of the Taliban. Clearly we have lost a land war in the Middle East and our attempts at nation building have once again failed.
So where do do we get pulled into our next land war and nation-building enterprise? Africa? South America? Central America? I hope not. When will we ever learn? When will we ever learn?
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Brady no role model for children
I found out that Tom Brady played the whole season with a torn MCL.
He didn’t tell his coach and also the strength and conditioning coaches or the Glazers. I’m disappointed with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Brady should get suspended without pay for the whole season. He’s not a GOAT at all.
I hope that the kids who look up to Brady get their eyes examined and look at the big picture.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire