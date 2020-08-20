Efforts to honor our heroes given praise
I’m writing to personally thank Mark Beckfield and everyone else who made the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute a reality, including Adam Kohls from the Eau Claire County Veteran Services office.
The flag-raising ceremony at River Prairie in Altoona in early July was very impressive. That flag is huge and beautiful.
My Mom and Dad were both World War II veterans. My Mom, Elaine A. (Zwiefelhofer) Overman, was in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, and my Dad, Donald T. Overman, was in the Army — he earned a Purple Heart (OLC) and was a POW in Germany.
They were very patriotic and flew an American and POW/MIA flag in their front yard for many years. I’ve purchased legacy stones for both Mom and Dad.
I live in Altoona and drive by the area frequently. I’m always amazed by that beautiful flag flying.
I’m so happy that Altoona made such a beautiful place for a tribute to our veterans. I can’t wait to have this tribute finished.
Thanks again Mark, Adam and all others for all your hard work. It’s appreciated. Thanks to all you veterans for your service.
Mary Overman-Garborg
Altoona
Experts key regarding school openings
Menomonie Area School Board member Jim Swanson’s response to opening our community schools included: “My reaction also allowed the discussion to be ended by a statement by the superintendent that the CDC guideline is simply opinion.”
Swanson’s outburst at the school board meeting may have been ill-advised, but I wonder how the language he used could be any more obscene than sending kids back to school without at least following CDC guidelines. I’m sorry but given a choice between Joe Zydowsky’s opinion and the opinion of the CDC and people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, I’d go with Fauci.
Kids are not replaceable. District administrators are.
William Dehoff
Menomonie
Getting vote out critical as November nears
On Aug. 17, President Donald Trump said, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”
How does someone respond to the absurdity of this statement? The hypocrisy of an elected official of the United States to say this, in this day of age, is beyond the pale. For the president of the United States (the highest elected official) to say such a thing is not just fraying at the fabric of our belief in this republic, but attempting to completely unravel the foundation of our democracy. This person is the true definition of demagogue.
How is it possible that any other elected official in the Senate or House chambers (or anywhere) can ignore or not be frightened by such an arrogant statement? If he is re-elected, I believe, our country will be truly lost. Register, if you haven’t, and vote in November. It may be your last chance.
Charles Stauft
Augusta
Many things to be thankful for in America
Last weekend it really hit me that the announcement of several weeks ago had actually taken effect. No newspaper to be read over breakfast on Saturday morning. No Sunday newspaper to read after going to God’s house to hear God’s word about God’s love in Christ Jesus. One of those little joys in life that a person thinks little of until it is no more.
A couple of additional thoughts: I appreciate the effort to keep the paper going five days a week and wish you well in doing so. I am also taking time to ponder the many blessings and liberties we have in our country and am trying not to take them for granted. Who knows how long they will continue?
Thank you.
Paul Tiefel
Eau Claire
Political correctness expands its influence
Finally, after all these years, the Washington Redskins name and logo are being replaced. The Redskin name is obviously a derogatory racial slur. White people wouldn’t like it if there were a sports team call the Pale Faces.
The Vikings name is also a racial slur. With shame and an accent, Ole, Lena, Sven, Lars and Olaf would say that, “Dem dare Vikings of a tousand years ago vus vicious warriors who would row dare boats from Scandinavia to udder countries raiding and looting as dey vent. It vus in dare blood.”
Likewise, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame is a racial slur. Many Irish are gentle, peaceful, easy-going people who might be offended by being portrayed in this manner.
There is a trend in changing or retiring brand names and logos of products that have been around for generations. Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s and the Native American woman (the Leinie’s logo) to name a few will soon be history because they are racial stereotypes. Look out Pillsbury Dough Boy. Sooner or later the long-haired, fair-skinned guy on Quaker Oats products will have to go because someone is insulted by it. There is no end to political correctness.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
Following Trump won’t create a more perfect union
Red state/blue state, conservative/liberal are great ways to divide, but the truth is we have so much in common. “We the People” all suffer from poor and/or expensive health care, 40 years of flat wages, access to affordable education, expensive housing, and the list goes on. We differ primarily on how we believe it can be accomplished, among other things. We also suffer from a government that seems to forget we exist as soon as they get into office.
This explains exactly why President Donald Trump got elected in 2016. He entered the race talking smack as to what he would do to companies who moved their operations to another country, drain the swamp, etc., etc. People thought, “Wow, he is talking like someone who could really get something done.” I get that perspective because “We the People” need help ...
Democrats and Republicans both seem to do nothing but kowtow to the special interests of the plutocracy they have created. If you don’t believe me, try and get a hold of one once.
Why after 3½ years do people still want to vote for Trump? He is an emotional weakling who lies about anything and everything. He has proven he lacks the understanding of even the simplest things, the Constitution, how the three branches of government are supposed to work, our history. Need I go on? In reality he has done nothing for the people who put him there. He has lined his pockets and had is ego stroked.
How arrogant do you have to be to believe you should be added to Mt. Rushmore? The racism and bigotry he has condoned is inexcusable.
With all the issues we have to deal with to create a more perfect union it won’t be accomplished by following him. Vote.
Alan Willett
Colfax