Don’t ban guns
This is for people who suggest that getting rid of “assault rifles” and/or their ammunition would help solve the problem of mass shootings. First, what is an “assault rifle”?
It is estimated that there are at least 20 million of them in the U.S. That’s probably an under-estimate. They are used often for hunting big game. They differ from the millions of “ordinary” rifles we own in that pulling the trigger and holding it empties the magazine without re-pulling the trigger. Some, like the M2 carbine I carried in Korea, can do both with a simple toggle switch.
Banning “assault“ rifles would have no affect on the number of mass shootings and might possibly increase the number of deaths. Legally disarming the entire country is clearly impossible. Even if it could be done, it’s not the solution. Almost all of the major cities with the toughest gun laws have the highest number of gun-related murders. Disarming me is not going to prevent me from getting killed by an illegally owned rifle.
Nor by a shotgun. They are rarely used in mass shootings but at close range they are much more likely to kill a person than the most high-powered rifle. I’ve taken care of such wounds, primarily in Korea but also here in the states. I’ve never treated a close-up shotgun wound to the chest or abdomen. Why? They all die before they get to me.
Hand guns? They are notoriously inaccurate in the hands of an untrained person, even at close range. They are the worst choice for someone intent on killing as many people as possible.
I’m 100% in favor of controlling all gun sales by whatever means possible. Just stop wasting time, energy and money on trying to ban guns.
Dr. Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
Not a liar
At a 2016 political rally in Iowa, then presidential candidate Donald Trump said: “So there are five people taking the Fifth Amendment. Like you see on the mob, right? You see, the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
On Aug. 10, 2022, former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions from the New York attorney general at a scheduled deposition. Ex-President Trump is not a liar.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
A wise choice?
It seems to me that a lot of people are going without the basics of life even though they are working.
If the poverty rate is 13%, how does the City of Eau Claire justify building a sports complex? Even though money was donated, only the people with a certain income will be able to afford it. Even if a family qualifies for low-income housing at 30% of income, that leaves very little or nothing left over. Food share and pantries are a great resource, but that does not help with gas, insurance and a car.
If we can’t provide Americans with basics, how are we going to continue helping immigrants?
Karri Rudolph
Eau Claire